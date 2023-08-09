Dry Apple is the Latest Flavour of Flying Fish

It strikes a delightful balance between bitterness and sweetness, offering a crisp and invigorating taste

GAZETTE REPORTER

Flying Fish recently launched a new flavour at an exclusive event held at #Social restaurant in the Gaborone CBD.

Called “Dry Apple,” the new Flying Fish Premium beer is a refreshing and innovative new take in the most unexpected way.

“As we unveil our latest creation, we hope to offer you an experience that transcends the ordinary and elevates your senses to the extraordinary,” said the Brand Manager for Flying Fish Tjendzimu Maswibilili, at the launch.

Refreshingly positive

“With your continued support, we promise to keep innovating and pushing boundaries to ensure your experience with our beer is a refreshingly positive one. Together we can make this the number one flavoured alcoholic beverage in Botswana.”

Fruity flavour

At first sip, one gets the enchanting apple fruity flavour that bursts with the refreshing flavour of beer just before swallowing. Flying Fish Dry Apple strikes a delightful balance between bitterness and sweetness, offering a crisp and invigorating taste.

With its dry apple infusion, the beer captivates both beer connoisseurs and casual drinkers seeking a refreshing twist. Maswibilili added that what sets the beverage apart from all the others is its unique blend of crisp refreshment of beer expertly blended with fresh, much-loved flavours.

“In every drop,” she said, “you will find the nicely balanced apple-flavoured product that isn’t too sweet and has an appealing colour and aroma. The delightful flavour will hit you like a perfectly timed punchline, leaving you smirking and coming back for more.

Perfect companion

“And here’s a little secret: On top of being a perfect companion to a delicious meal, our Flying Fish Dry Apple pairs exceptionally well with laughter. The more you laugh, the better it tastes!”

As a highly anticipated variant, Flying Fish Dry Apple has a refreshing fruity infusion available in both a 330ml flint glass bottle and 500ml can. Maswibilili credited their brew masters with honing their craft to deliver a beer so dry one would think it’s been aging in a Sahara sandstorm.

“But fear not, this isn’t the kind of dry that leaves your taste buds wandering in a parched desert,” she said, as though on impulse. “It’s the kind of dry that will have you laughing your way through every sip. The flavour profile is so sharp it could make a stand-up comic jealous!

An ode to the KBL team

“And to the invaluable KBL team and other key stakeholders, thank you for your continued effort in making this goal come to fruition. Your unwavering belief in this vision has been the gravitational force that keeps it anchored amidst the winds of change. Together, we have navigated uncharted territories.”

The beer may be best enjoyed with friends around a braai while regaling each other with the finest jokes and tales. “So, here is to laughter, friendship, and witty banter. May they all flow as freely as the golden nectar within these bottles,” Maswibilili oozed.