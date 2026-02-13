Why the Philharmonic Returns

After a sold-out debut, Sereetsi & the Natives’ Philharmonic Experience returns to remind Botswana what happens when folk music dares to dream in symphonic scale

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Last year, Sereetsi & The Natives didn’t just perform a concert, they rewrote expectations. Violins met four-string guitars, cellos wrapped around folk rhythms, and Maitisong Theatre held its breath. The result? A sold-out, history-making night that left audiences asking the obvious question: When are you bringing it back?

WHY IT HAD TO RETURN

The answer is demand, ambition, and belief. The Native Philharmonic Experience returns for its second edition on 28 March 2026 at Maitisong Theatre, and this time it arrives louder in purpose. “We brought it back because there was demand for us to do the show again. It was sold out last year,” said lead vocalist Tomeletso Sereetsi in an interview. This isn’t nostalgia, it’s unfinished business.

FOLK MUSIC, ELEVATED

At its core, the show is a rare cultural collision. Sereetsi’s folk-driven catalogue—built on storytelling and a four-string guitar—expands when wrapped in orchestral muscle: violins, violas, cellos, flutes, and full symphonic force. It’s Botswana’s sound reimagined, without losing its roots.

A DECADE PLUS ONE

The comeback also marks a milestone. “It’s a celebration of our 11th anniversary,” Sereetsi explained. Last year’s performance honoured a decade-long journey from Four String Confessions (2015) to Mmabatho (2024), tracing a career that has carried Botswana’s sound onto global stages. This year builds on that legacy with sharper precision.

RARE SHOWS, RARE CARE

Beyond applause, the band believes in intention. “We believe that audiences here deserve such rare well curated concerts,” Sereetsi added. And yes, there will be surprises. “This year we will spring a few surprises on the natives with our guest stars and the high levels of musicianship and production.”

