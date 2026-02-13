Ron Creates, For The Sake of Art 

Visual artist, Ron De Artist’s upcoming exhibition is a declaration, reminding us that art doesn’t just exist to decorate walls, but to keep us going

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Ron De Artist’s studio is buzzing like a live wire. Canvases lean against walls, colours collide, and time feels tight. Ronald Kegomoditswe isn’t just preparing for a solo exhibition, he’s gearing up to make a point, loudly and in full colour.

FOR THE SAKE OF ART

Opening 26 March at The Duck Café Bar in Maun, “For the Sake of Art” is exactly what the title promises: a declaration. The exhibition frames art as survival, not spectacle. For a full month, Ron De Artist invites audiences into a journey of resilience, where creating is an act of endurance.

“Art is not just a medium, it’s a lifeline. It’s a reminder that, ‘For The Sake Of Art’, we create, we resist, and we endure,” he told Time Out.

BOLD STROKES, REAL STORIES

Known for his fearless use of colour and striking portrait detail, Ron De Artist paints with intention. “I’m currently working on a new body of work—15 fresh paintings that will be exhibited,” he said. Each piece pulses with the idea that visibility matters, especially for local artists.

WHY MAUN HITS DIFFERENT

“The exhibition is set for Maun because it is a creative hub where art meets community, making it a perfect fit for showcasing local art and connecting with audiences and international tourists.” In this crossroads town, art doesn’t sit still, it circulates.

WHAT COMES AFTER

Maun is only the beginning. “I haven’t sat down and finalized everything about its sequel, but the Gaborone one will be paving a way for the USA one if things go well according to plan.” The vision is moving—borderless, ambitious, alive.