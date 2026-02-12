Inside the Beauty Reset Brunch 

In a beauty culture obsessed with the glass-skin illusion, the New Year’s Beauty Reset Brunch chose something radical: clarity, skills and intention. And the women showed up ready

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Dressed in soft luxury whites and yellows glowing under the Gaborone sun, guests ascended the Game City Rooftop not for vibes alone, but for a reset that promised substance. The first-ever New Year’s Beauty Reset Brunch was about recalibrating confidence, redefining beauty and starting the year with intention — no filters required.

MAKE IT PRACTICAL

At the centre was host and founder Jessica Molefe, a professional makeup artist and beauty educator whose work resonates precisely because it refuses performance. Her live, makeup masterclass cut through confusion, beginning where beauty should: skin preparation.

“One of the biggest gaps I identified was the disconnect between beautifully curated women’s events and the lack of practical, usable skills that women can take home,” Molefe shared. For her, beauty isn’t decoration, it’s alignment. “You cannot use beauty as a tool for confidence if you do not know who you are.”

KNOWLEDGE OVER NOISE

Dermatologist Dr Eugene Hirschfeld brought science into the conversation, issuing a necessary warning about counterfeit skincare. “Counterfeit products cause skin pigmentation that you can’t reverse,” he cautioned, urging professional guidance over viral shortcuts.

Fitness coach Patlo Kgosidialwa of Snapback Fitness reframed discipline as self-respect, while internationally acclaimed mindset coach David Ini Grace cut through doubt with a simple truth: “You don’t need permission to pursue your dreams, just go for it.”

THE EXPERIENCE MATTERED

Bakes, Bakes, Bakes kept the room entertained and flowing as music from Lizibo, DJ Frostbite, DJ Lebgee and Wada set an effortless tone. Exhibitors like Heabo House and Nietta Makeup met guests ready to buy consciously.

“I highly recommend such events because i have been able to meet buying customers,” Omphile Nkokou, co-owner of Heabo House told Time Out.

Post Views: 209