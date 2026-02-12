Here is an Ambitious Conservation Vision For Makgadikgadi

This isn’t just about saving rhinos. It’s about reimagining Makgadikgadi as Botswana’s next great conservation economy and proving that protecting wildlife can also protect livelihoods

GAZETTE REPORTER

For years, Makgadikgadi has whispered its magic while the Okavango and Chobe took centre stage. Now, Botswana’s Race for Rhinos is turning that whisper into a roar—fuelled by ambition, urgency, and a belief that conservation should work for people too.

MORE THAN A RACE

At the heart of this national movement is a bold plan: transform Makgadikgadi into a world-class wildlife destination while creating sustainable economic opportunities for Batswana. Thirteen rhinos, recently donated and relocated to Botswana, now anchor a new conservation site designed not just to protect endangered species, but to build an ecosystem of opportunity.

“Race for Rhinos is about more than protecting wildlife. It is about building a future where conservation and community prosperity go hand in hand,” said Chairlady Colleen Selogelo.

FROM PROTECTION TO PURPOSE

This isn’t a drop-and-go operation. Funds raised will support rhino collaring, monitoring programmes, ranger deployment, and ecosystem restoration. “Our responsibility does not end with relocating rhinos,” Selogelo added. “It extends to resourcing those on the front lines, strengthening communities that live alongside wildlife, and telling an authentic story of conservation.”

BUILDING A DESTINATION

Zebra, antelope, and other species have already been reintroduced. Two pans have been merged into a single protected area, creating a viable conservation zone and a tourism route that blends wildlife with culture. Fly-in safaris and overlander infrastructure are now in place—Makgadikgadi is officially open for the future.

THE FOUR PILLARS

Employment. Tourism. Grazing lands. Water systems. These pillars anchor a model that doesn’t romanticise conservation—it monetises it responsibly, ensuring communities benefit directly from tourism growth.

THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS

The fundraising journey builds toward 26–29 June 2026, under the theme “The Earth Is What We All Have in Common.” It begins with a Gala Dinner on 28 February, followed by a Golf Day on 20 March, featuring performances by Samantha Mogwe, Han-C, DJ Frostbite and Mophato Dance Theatre.

Growing support has already been secured from Debswana, BotAsh, Botswana Craft, NTT Nissan, Elephant Sands, Showgroup Productions Staging Services, the Parachute Association of Botswana, UB Radio, Sowa Town Council and the Bamangwato Tribal Administration, with the initiative proudly endorsed by the Botswana Tourism Organization. Organisers say these partnerships reflect a strong cross-sector commitment to conservation, community upliftment and sustainable tourism.

“We invite more corporates and collaborators to join us in shaping Makgadikgadi into Botswana’s next iconic conservation destination; one that protects wildlife, creates jobs, and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Selogelo.