How Dj Mimi Hacked The Timeline

She wears pearls, spins bangers and refuses to be boxed. DJ Mimi isn’t just playing music, she’s remixing culture, one skit, set and scandalous gogo dance at a time

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

If you’ve been scrolling and suddenly met an elderly looking woman in a vintage green two-piece, pearls bouncing, headscarf tight behind DJ decks — congratulations. You’ve encountered DJ Sgogo. And by extension, Agisanyang Ramphaleng, better known as DJ Mimi: Mochudi’s cultural disruptor and one of the country’s most beloved internet characters, clocking over 366.9K TikTok followers and rising.

BORN BEHIND THE DECKS

DJ Mimi’s journey began in 2009, long before virality was a career path. “I started my career late 2009 and ever since I was introduced to the world of DJ-ing it has been positively challenging,” she told Time Out. From pubs and clubs across the city to major stages, she built her name with consistency, crowd control and grit.

COVID, COMEDY & CULTURE

Then came lockdown boredom and a breakthrough. During COVID, she dropped comedy skits like “Mmago my husband” (my husband’s mother), exaggerated reflections of African life stories that instantly stuck. Inspired by William Last KRM, Mimi leaned into satire rooted in familiarity. “Most of the time when I do my comedy skits I do what we always know but I exaggerate it.”

ENTER DJ SGOGO

The green vintage two piece wasn’t an accident. DJ Sgogo was born when Mimi realised showing up polished wasn’t surprising anymore. “So I created different skits around the green costume so that even when I go on stage they get varied entertainment from me.” The result? A character audiences can’t forget and won’t stop sharing.

MORE THAN A CHARACTER

Off-camera, DJ Mimi is quiet, private and strategic. She diversifies — running a chilli sauce business, eyeing music releases, and collaborating with brands while waiting for content monetisation to catch up. Recently, she battled for P10,000 in the Mascom DJ of the Summer competition, proving once again that engagement is her superpower.

WOMEN, WINNING ANYWAY

In male-dominated DJ and comedy spaces, DJ Mimi shows up anyway. “It’s a challenging space but I choose to take part and deliver to all demographics.” And judging by the timelines? They’re listening.