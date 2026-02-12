Ezra Neethings Is Booked, Busy And Borderless

He’s selling out calendars, crossing borders on tour and proving that consistency still wins. Ezra Neethings isn’t chasing moments, he’s building an era

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

If there’s one artist whose diary is louder than the charts right now, it’s Ezra Neethings. Booked. Busy. And clearly unbothered by borders. From Botswana to South Africa’s timelines, sing-alongs and streaming charts, Ezra’s rise feels less like a breakout and more like a takeover executed with patience, precision and hits.

MERWALELA TOURS

Ezra’s cross-border moment arrived with Merwalela, a song that didn’t ask permission before dominating Botswana’s streaming platforms and sneaking into South African playlists via TikTok. The result? A full Merwalela Tour loading: four shows in March, two in April and one in June 2026.

“When the song Merwalela started crossing borders and I see the charts, I couldn’t explain the feeling,” Ezra reflected in a previous interview. “It’s always that reminder that music is a universal language.”

Social media did what it does best, collapsed distance, widened audiences and turned a local hit into a regional anthem.

PUTTING IN THE WORK

Ezra Neethings doesn’t disappear between hits. He stacks them. With over 200 million streams and chart-toppers like Ke Nnete, Mpolelele and now Tsela Ye, he has quietly become one of Botswana’s most exciting modern Afrobeats voices — creative, consistent and unmistakably current.

ONE MAN, ONE STAGE

After being challenged to stage a one man show, Ezra has accepted the challenge. On April 18, he headlines The One Man Live Show: ‘Big Things You Go Do In My Life,’ at the UB Indoor Arena, promising fans an immersive, catalogue-deep experience. Phase 1 tickets are already moving at P100.

NO LONGER EMERGING

Ezra Neethings is no longer “one to watch.” He’s a household name, a trusted hitmaker and a defining sound at major events across events.