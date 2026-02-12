Botswana Netball’s Fight Back

Once a continental powerhouse, Botswana netball has slipped in performance, funding, and global rankings, raising concerns about the sport’s future. With reduced resources and fewer competitive opportunities, officials admit the decline is real—but insist a rebuilding process, including new technical leadership and league continuity, could restore the game’s former standing

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Once a continental force, Botswana’s netball is confronting declining fortunes—and a determined effort to reclaim lost ground.

Past Successes

For years, netball stood among Botswana’s most successful sporting codes. The national team competed strongly on the international stage, while several local players earned contracts in elite overseas leagues, including Australia. At home, the sport enjoyed widespread participation and institutional support, positioning it as a flagship discipline in the country’s sporting landscape.

Performance Decline

That momentum, however, has slowed dramatically. Results at both national and club level have dipped, signaling what officials openly acknowledge as a worrying downward trend.

“It’s something that we cannot deny—our sport is declining,” said Botswana National Netball Association (BONA) Marketing and Public Relations Officer Regent Pitso in a telephone interview.

The decline has had tangible consequences. Botswana netball has dropped from Tier One to Tier Two under the Botswana National Sport Associations Resource Allocation Scheme (BONSARAS), administered by the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC). The reclassification has resulted in reduced funding, limiting development programs and competitive exposure.

Ranking Consequences

Lower performance levels have also hurt Botswana’s international standing. According to Pitso, the national team’s fall in global rankings has made it increasingly difficult to secure friendly matches against top-tier opponents.

“When your rankings drop, stronger teams are less willing to play you,” he explained. “Yet those are exactly the matches you need if you want to improve.”

This cycle—poor results leading to fewer opportunities—has further slowed progress.

Rebuilding Efforts

Despite the challenges, BONA insists the situation is far from hopeless. As part of its recovery strategy, the association recently appointed a South African coach, tasked not only with improving results but also with transferring technical knowledge to local coaches.

Pitso said the broader objective is to rebuild the sport from the ground up and restore its competitive credibility. He also appealed to supporters, former players, and stakeholders to rally behind the revival effort.

League Continuity

Maintaining player activity remains a key priority. Pitso confirmed that BONA intends to keep the domestic league running this year, building on progress made last season to ensure athletes remain active, visible, and match-ready.

“We want continuity,” he said. “Without consistent competition, there is no development.”