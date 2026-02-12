Absa Kids Marathon Grows Reach Across Botswana

SPORTS REPORTER

More than 600 children poured into the streets of Gantsi this past weekend as the Absa Summer Kids Marathon delivered one of its most impactful activations yet, turning the rural town into a vibrant celebration of sport, health and childhood development. Children aged between 2 and 16 ran, laughed and played alongside parents, teachers and community leaders, creating a rare moment of collective participation centered on young people.

Beyond The Finish

While the races formed the heart of the event, the deeper purpose extended far beyond competition. According to marathon co-founder Moagi Madisa, the activation was designed to build values as much as fitness.

“Beyond the races, the marathon served as a platform to encourage physical activity, social interaction and positive values among young people,” Madisa said. “Sport remains one of the strongest tools we have for shaping healthy, confident communities.”

Gantsi’s Strong Turnout

The overwhelming response in Gantsi, Madisa noted, was both expected and affirming. With limited recreational programming for children in the area, the marathon filled a long-standing gap.

“We always envisioned Gantsi to bring numbers because there are few to no children’s activities in the area,” he said. “This activation brought smiles, energy and a sense of community togetherness that stayed long after the final race.”

Growing National Footprint

Since its launch in 2022, the Absa Summer Kids Marathon has reached more than 20,000 children across Botswana, steadily expanding from major centres into underserved communities. Each activation reinforces the initiative’s mission: to create safe, inclusive spaces where children can learn healthy habits while building confidence and social connection through sport.

UNICEF Joins Effort

A defining moment of the Gantsi activation was the announcement of UNICEF as a strategic partner. The partnership aligns the marathon with child-focused priorities including protection, education, health awareness and social inclusion, reinforcing sport’s role beyond recreation.

“This partnership strengthens what we have always believed,” Madisa said. “When sport is combined with advocacy and protection, it becomes a powerful vehicle for every child’s growth and well-being.”