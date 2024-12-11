Express Yourself Fashion Gala Delivers More Razmatazz

More than a fashion gala, it was also a celebration of art, culture, and the limitless possibilities of Botswana’s creative industry

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Express Yourself Fashion Gala, hosted by Collections by BK Proctor, dazzled attendees at the Gaborone International Conference Centre (GICC) this past weekend.

The second edition of the event was nothing short of spectacular, leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and cementing its place as a cornerstone of Botswana’s showbiz scene.

The gala featured a series of breathtaking collections, including The Formal Expressive Set Collection, The Palette of Expression Collection, The Pride Collection, and The Shining Horizon Collection.

Masterful blending

Each lineup masterfully blended international trends with Botswana’s rich cultural heritage, captivating the audience with creativity.

The models commanded the runway with confidence, drawing applause for the seamless storytelling embodied in every garment.

The Creative Director of the eponymous Collections by BK Proctor, BK Proctor, emphasised the deeper mission behind the event in an interview.

“This event is more than just a fashion gala; it’s a platform to export Botswana’s culture and heritage to the world through the universal language of fashion. Every piece tells a story of our pride and identity as a nation,” he said.

Grander scale

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s gala was grander in scale and refinement. A diverse crowd of local fashion lovers and international guests marked its rising influence on the global fashion calendar.

Stellar performances by Samantha Mogwe, Priscilla K, Ban-T, Veezo View, Chef Gustos, and Oneal Africa added a musical brilliance that kept the energy vibrant throughout the evening.

BK Proctor expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support: “We are incredibly humbled by the belief that Batswana have shown in our vision,” he noted. “It’s their encouragement that has allowed us to grow and make events like this possible.”

Limitless possibilities

The Express Yourself Fashion Gala has firmly established itself as a beacon of creativity and cultural pride, raising the bar for fashion and entertainment in Botswana.

More than a gala, it was also a celebration of art, culture, and the limitless possibilities of the nation’s creative industry.