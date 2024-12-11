Ingrams, Centre Chiefs Unveil Junior League

Grassroots initiative to transform youth football across Botswana.

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Ingrams, in partnership with Mochudi Centre Chiefs Football Club, has launched the Ingrams Junior League 2025, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at nurturing football talent among boys and girls aged 13 to 15. This program seeks to develop skills, instill sportsmanship, and foster community engagement while creating a pathway for Botswana’s next football stars.

Nationwide Tryouts Kick Off in January

The league begins with nationwide tryouts, offering aspiring players a platform to showcase their abilities. Starting on January 6, 2025, the first phase of tryouts will be held in Gaborone and surrounding areas, followed by Palapye, Francistown, Maun, and Ghanzi (click link for more information). According to a joint report by Ingrams and Mochudi Centre Chiefs, “The league ensures national representation by hosting tryouts across ten venues, guaranteeing equal opportunities for participants from diverse regions.”

Eight standout players from each region will form regional teams. These teams will receive extensive preparation under the mentorship of Mochudi Centre Chiefs players, who will serve as coaches. Players will engage in tailored drills, fitness routines, and tactical workshops to sharpen their skills.

Bootcamp Prepares Players for Success

A one-week bootcamp in Gaborone will mark the final preparation phase, leading up to the league playoffs in May 2025. The bootcamp will include intensive training sessions, team-building exercises, and personal development plans to ensure every participant is ready for the tournament. “This program is more than a competition; it is a platform for empowerment and talent development,” emphasizes the report.

The league adopts a five-a-side format, with regional teams competing in a knockout tournament for a prize pool of P50,000. Matches will be open to the public, giving communities a chance to rally behind their young talent.

Promoting Inclusivity and Unity

Inclusivity is at the heart of the initiative, with efforts made to ensure equal opportunities for players from both urban and remote areas. By inspiring young players and fostering community spirit, the Ingrams Junior League 2025 is set to make a lasting impact on Botswana’s sporting landscape.

Anticipation is already building for the January tryouts, with the league poised to redefine grassroots football. For many young players, this initiative represents the first step toward achieving their football dreams while uniting communities through a shared love for the beautiful game.