BTTA Hosts International Tournaments

It’s a tennis festival in Gabs with three back-to-back tourneys

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone is hosting a series of international table tennis championships this week, with the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) organising three back-to-back tournaments at Babusi Hall.

The competition begins on the 12 December 2024 with the Commonwealth Youth Under 13 Championships 2024, followed by the Regional Youth Under 15 Championships 2024 on the 13 December 2024.

The Phoenix Assurance Botswana International Open Championship, featuring senior and junior categories, will conclude the series on 14 and 15 December.

Last-minute change of venue

BTTA spokesperson Tshegofatso Malepa has expressed confidence in the association’s preparations, despite a last-minute change of venue.

“We had to shift from our original venue because of scheduling conflicts with supplementary exams,” he said. “Fortunately, Babusi Hall was available, and we’re ready to deliver top-tier tournaments.”

Malepa also outlined the prize structure, which includes cash prizes and food vouchers sponsored by Phoenix Assurance Botswana. For the Commonwealth Under 13, the Regional Under 15, and the Phoenix Assurance Under-13 tournaments, singles champions will each receive P3,000, silver medalists P2,000, and bronze medalists P1,500.

Meal vouchers

For the Phoenix Assurance International Open Championship, champions will take home P5,000, silver medalists P3,000, and bronze medalists P2,000.

In addition to cash prizes, Phoenix Assurance Botswana will provide food hamper vouchers worth P450 each to promote gender equality. Local players eliminated in group stages, Last 32, Last 16, Last 8, and Quarter Finals across all categories stand a chance to win.

“These prizes are designed to reward excellence and ensure inclusivity across all levels,” Malepa noted.

Sponsors

BTTA extended gratitude to its sponsors, among them Phoenix Assurance Botswana, Stag Global, Jin Motors, and the Gaborone City Council, for making the event possible.

“We’ve received confirmation of attendance from participating countries, and are excited to showcase Botswana as a hub for international table tennis,” Malepa said.