FASHION IS BUSINESS: FWB AFRICA COMES TO BOTSWANA

Fashion Without Borders (FWB) Africa brings more than 15 fashion designers and 40 models from across the continent as well as industry-related workshops running simultaneously

After staging successful events in South Africa in March and in the DRC in August this year, fashion and lifestyle event, Fashion Without Borders Africa (FWB), will be coming to Botswana in October.

Announcing the 8th Botswana leg of the fashion extravaganza, co-founder of Efigy Productions – which is the company responsible for FWB Africa – Tebo Bakwena Kabisoso, said the culture-rich event will also be extending its footprint to Mozambique and Zambia.

Solid Foundations

“What inspired the idea of FWB Africa was the fact that in different spheres across the continent, fashion had become more of entertainment rather than a business,” Bakwena-Kabisoso said.

“That is what FWB Africa intends to change through partnerships and conversations that will build solid foundations for sustainability in the long run. By forming partnerships in projects, businesses in the fashion and textile industries can reach their full potential, save money and create something innovative.”

More than a fashion showcase

FWB Africa is more than just a fashion show because it is also a lifestyle event that includes pop-up stalls, industry-related workshops and opportunities to allow people to interact with local designers and designers from the wider SADC region.

The partnership selections take advantage of opportunities available for the fashion, textile and clothing industry which have an enormous potential to transform lives, particularly for women and young people.

It is powered by Mr Price Group Durban RSA who will select three Upcoming Designers to join them for a fully funded Internship Training Programme in Durban, South Africa.

Themed “Fashion Frontiers”

This year’s event is running under the theme “Fashion Frontiers” with the aim of highlighting causes that matter and those affecting the fashion community. FWB Africa has teamed up with Avon South Africa on the campaign #watchmenow and The Avon Breast Cancer Crusade in an effort to teach young women and men in their industry to unite and attack breast cancer from every stage.

Featured designers

With the intention of reaching fashion designers in African regions with under-developed fashion scenes in order to give them access to the wider market on the African continent, this year’s FWB Africa hosted a blend of new talent made of emerging and established names.

The talent list that comprises Tanzaria by Althea Andrews (RSA), Nivaldo Thierry by Nivaldo Thierry (Mozambique), Black Excellence by Refilwe Elliot (BW), Kapari Flava by Abby John (BW), Taris Designs by Obitaris (Nigeria), Ser Consolado by Gomotsegang Dipuo (BW), Bantu Gold by Lukundo Simpemba (BW), Gazed Atelier by Grace King (RSA), Thando Piliso by Thando Piliso (RSA), Jrgletph by Fydoh Moloi (BW), Dress Me Too by Tshegofatso Sepotokele (BW), Saint Calypso (Nigeria), Ngüo by Tumie Mohoasa (BW), Les Wears X-clusives by Lesley Mmokele (BW), Caro Bee Fashions by Olebile Caro Bokole (BW) and Lenita Fashions by Lesego Mmolawa (BW).