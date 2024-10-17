Fashion Without Borders: Connecting Africa’s Designers to the World

This year marks launch of first-ever Kiddies Masterclass

GAZETTE REPORTER

With over 20 fashion designers and 45 emerging models from across the African continent, this year’s Fashion Without Borders Africa (FWB) promises an unforgettable celebration of creativity.

Slated for 17 to 19 October, the aim is clear: transform fashion from a purely entertainment-driven spectacle into a thriving industry with real economic impact.

Co-founder of Efigy Productions, Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso, puts it like this: “The fashion, textiles and clothing industry has enormous potential to transform lives, particularly for women and youth.”

Blending style with substance

What makes FWB Africa unique is its ability to blend style with substance. It runs thrice a year, starting in March in South Africa, moving to the DRC in September, and culminating in Botswana in October.

But this year the event will expand to Maputo, Mozambique in December, showcasing culture-rich activities and new brand launches. It is a platform where African designers, especially those in underdeveloped fashion regions, gain access to a broader market across the continent.

One of the core missions of FWB is to create a platform that allows for meaningful connections among young African designers. Bakwena-Kabisoso explains: “Our number one goal is facilitating access to a powerhouse of African young designers and continued connection.”

Strong partnerships

With this vision, FWB Africa aims to reshape the industry through strong partnerships that foster sustainability. To that end, the event has formed long-standing alliances with major partners, among them The Grand Palm Hotel and Casino, Yarona FM, and grooming partner Perfect Choice SA.

Such partnerships help drive the fashion industry’s growth, creating jobs for designers, models, make-up artists, textile producers and event organisers.

This year’s showcase is a blend of new talent, emerging designers and established names. Among the standout participants is 10-year-old MyeshaK of Botswana, a young designer who is determined to change the world through fashion. Her participation is a testament to the event’s commitment to nurturing talent at every stage and age.

First-ever Kiddies Masterclass

Moreover, this year marks the launch of the first-ever Kiddies Masterclass, designed to introduce young fashion enthusiasts to the industry. This masterclass represents FWB Africa’s long-term vision of investing in future generations, equipping them with the skills and inspiration they need to shape the industry.

Under the theme “Diversity Through African Fashion,” this year’s FWB seeks to highlight the unique voices and stories that define the African fashion scene. The event is a celebration of the continent’s rich cultural tapestry, emphasising the importance of diversity in the industry’s growth.

Says Bakwena-Kabisoso, emphasising the significance of this theme: “Our aim is to shine a light on issues that are crucial to the growth of the fashion scene in Africa.”

Pop-up stalls

By offering industry-related workshops, pop-up stalls, and interactions with designers from across the SADC region, FWB Africa creates a dynamic environment for learning, networking and creative exchange.

This holistic approach ensures that FWB Africa is not just about showcasing beautiful garments but fostering dialogue around the future of African fashion as well. It is a space where tradition meets modernity and where the next generation of designers can draw inspiration from their roots while embracing global trends.

SIDE BAR

EVENT DETAILS

DAY 1

FASHION UNPACKED MASTERCLASS

TIME: 10:00 – 14:00

VENUE: The Grand Palm Hotel

THEME: A Decade of Diversity Through African Fashion

DATE: 17 October 2024

DAY 2

KIDDIES FASHION UNPACKED MASTERCLASS

TIME: 10:00 – 12:00

VENUE: The Grand Palm Hotel

THEME: A Decade of Diversity Through African Fashion

DATE: 18 October 2024

DAY 2

EXCLUSIVE KIDDIES FASHION SHOWCASE

TIME: 17:30 – 18:30

VENUE: The Grand Palm Hotel

THEME: A Decade of Diversity Through African Fashion

DATE: 18 October 2024

TICKET: P500

DAY 3

EXCLUSIVE FASHION SHOWCASE

TIME: 18:00 – 21:30

VENUE: The Grand Palm Hotel

THEME: A Decade of Diversity Through African Fashion

DATE: 19 October 2024

TICKET: VIP P1000; Standard P500