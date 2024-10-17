“Ne Ke O Gopotse” Exhibition Kicks Off Africa Pride Month with Showcase of African Queer Art 

Organised by the Banana Club Artist Fund in collaboration with We Don’t Settle, the landmark exhibition was a significant cultural moment that set the tone for Pride celebrations across the continent

Held recently in Tlokweng, the “Ne Ke O Gopotse” exhibition officially kicked off Africa Pride Month with a powerful display of cross-cultural artistry, spotlighting African queer narratives through visual art.

Organised by the Banana Club Artist Fund in collaboration with We Don’t Settle (WDS), this landmark exhibition was a significant cultural moment, setting the tone for Pride celebrations across the continent.

Curated by the 2024 Banana Club Artist in Residence, Mbako Kago Moemise, the exhibition featured emerging talents from Botswana and South Africa.

Symbolic venue

Among the artists showcased were renowned Motswana visual artist Modisa Motsumi; Kim Karabo Makin, who presented a series of intricate ceramics and a captivating sound installation; Olebogeng Esemang from South Africa, known for her stunning and evocative paintings; and curator Mbako Kago Moemise himself, whose collage work brought together elements of memory, identity and queerness with unique flair.

The exhibition was uniquely hosted in Moemise’s family home, providing a deeply personal and symbolic venue. The significance of this space transcended its physical setting, representing the importance of creating safe, affirming environments for African queer communities – spaces where identity and artistry can flourish within the safety of family and heritage.

“We are deeply honoured that Mbako’s family held space for us to showcase this stunning body of work,” Tanlume Enyatseng, Creative Director of Banana Club, told Time Out. “This exhibition marks an important moment not just for the artists involved but for the entire community.

Underrepresented voices

“At Banana Club, we are committed to continuing our mission to champion the creative arts both in Botswana and across the diaspora, fostering spaces where underrepresented voices can be heard, celebrated and preserved.”

The “Ne Ke O Gopotse” exhibition stands as a bold statement of queer African creativity, launching Africa Pride Month with artistry that bridges cultures, histories and identities.

Banana Club remains dedicated to amplifying diverse artistic voices and creating lasting cultural impacts through future exhibitions, residencies and collaborative projects.