I Am Not Joining BPF – Kgathi

Says he remains a BDP member

No interest in returning to the party

“I have no interest in CC positions”

Former Minister of Defence and Security, Shaw Kgathi, has firmly dismissed rumours that he could join the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in this time of heightened electioneering as the general elections approach.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Kgathi was set to meet with former president Ian Khama at his lodge in Bobonong.

Kgathi – who is also a former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) MP (2004 to 2019) – lost his bid for re-election when he was defeated by Francisco Kgoboko in the primaries. He was regarded as one of Khama’s trusted ministers during the former president’s tenure.

Bona fide Domkrag

“I am a bona fide member of the BDP,” Kgathi said in an interview yesterday (Tuesday). “I am not joining the BPF.”

Asked about his political future, he responded: “I am not interested in anything. Not even returning to Parliament. I also do not have any interest in running for any position in the party.”

Speculation has been rife in online media that Kgathi may disrupt the BDP in the Bobonong constituency by leaving the party just before the general elections on 30 October.

He dismissed the speculation as unfounded.