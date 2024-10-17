Botswana Halts Unleaded 93 Petrol 

South African refinery that supplies Botswana has shut down

ULP 93 is the most consumed petrol grade in Botswana

Discontinued grade had benefits such as lower pricing and more mileage

BERA commends ULP 95 as “a better-quality product” than ULP 93

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) has announced discontinuation of the sale and use of unleaded petrol 93 (ULP 93) in Botswana with effect from 1st February 2025.

The popular petrol grade has been in short supply this year and BERA says it will persist because most refineries that supply Botswana with it have shut down in recent months.

Botswana relies on supply of petroleum products from South Africa where several refineries have shut down.

Upgrading and repairing

According to BERA, the decline in South Africa’s refining capacity is due to the state of the refineries that require upgrading and repairing in order to produce cleaner fuel supply.

Earlier this year, Botswana’s main supplier of ULP 93, NATREF Refinery in Sasolburg, South Africa was closed down for planned maintenance.

It was scheduled to reopen at the end of June but it remains closed. This had an effect on the Botswana market as filling stations experienced little to no supply of ULP 93.

Limited quantities

“Regionally ULP 93 is produced in limited quantities only in South Africa at the NATREF Refinery,” BERA explained in a statement recently. “This refinery is the main source for the ULP 93 imported into Botswana and other countries in the region.

“Although there may be ULP 93 through some sporadic imports from other regions of the world and possibly into South Africa, there are currently challenges with such products being re-exported owing to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) rules.”

ULP 93 is the most consumed petrol grade in Botswana, according to information provided by Botswana Oil Limited (BOL). The petrol grade has been a popular choice, given its lower pricing compared to Unleaded 95 (ULP 95).

More mileage

ULP 93 is widely believed to give vehicles more mileage than ULP 95. However, BERA has dismissed this notion and is encouraging the public to embrace the readily available ULP 95.

“The Authority would like to assure the public that the discontinuation of ULP 93 will not adversely affect them since all petrol engines can run on unleaded petrol 95 (ULP 95), which is in abundance and readily available both regionally and internationally.

“Infact, ULP 95 is a better-quality product compared to ULP 93 which is an older grade,” BERA said in the statement signed by its Acting CEO, Pelaelo Kgomotso.