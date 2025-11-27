Festive Cheers for Seniors

Thamaga is preparing a festive celebration dedicated entirely to its elders, blending culture, gratitude and community pride in an event set to redefine the holiday spirit

GAZETTE REPORTER

Thamaga is gearing up for a landmark celebration as beloved radio personality Lets Montsosa joins hands with former Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane to host the village’s Senior Citizens Lunch. The event, scheduled for 6 December 2025 at the storied Flamboyant Gardens, aims to recognise the elders whose wisdom, resilience and cultural stewardship have long shaped the community.

A TRIBUTE LONG OVERDUE

Organisers say the luncheon seeks to restore joy and dignity to older citizens who are often overlooked during end-of-year festivities. Montsosa noted that December usually belongs to the youth, with parties, festivals and road trips dominating the calendar. The Senior Citizens Lunch, he said, is designed to “flip the script” by dedicating a full day to honouring those who carried families and traditions for decades.

“We want them to walk in and say, ‘today is for us.’”

A FESTIVAL OF GRATITUDE

The celebration promises live music, comedy and hearty meals, with community members already pledging contributions to the feast. Traditional beer will also be served, marking the day as a warm and spirited festival of appreciation. Flamboyant Gardens—renowned for its tranquil greenery and long-standing role in hosting major events—will offer the perfect setting for the gathering.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT IN FULL FORCE

With anticipation spreading across the village, many residents see the lunch as an overdue gesture in a social calendar increasingly dominated by youth-centric events. Montsosa encouraged local businesses to support the initiative and help elevate it into a memorable annual fixture.