Future Series Pushes Botswana Badminton Forward

Botswana Badminton Association celebrates a breakthrough moment as its Future Series event draws unprecedented international attention and marks a bold step toward elevating the nation’s standing in world badminton

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Badminton Association (BBA) president Modisaotsile Badubi says the Botswana International 2025 has set a new benchmark for local sporting events, describing the Future Series tournament as “executed to perfection.”

In a telephone interview after last week’s competition, Badubi said both the Association and visiting teams were impressed by the organisation — from accommodation and logistics to the quality of the court setup, which he said matched “proper international standard.”

Growing Global Recognition

The tournament drew players from major badminton nations including India and Malta — a turnout Badubi believes reflects Botswana’s rising reputation in the sport.

He said the international response showed growing confidence in the country’s ability to host complex events and signaled Botswana’s emergence within global badminton circles.

“This demonstrates that nations recognise our vision and trust we can deliver exactly what international athletes expect,” he said.

Building Stronger Teams

Badubi also highlighted the Association’s deliberate push to strengthen the national team throughout the year.

Selections for both juniors and seniors were completed early in the year, followed by intensive training camps and a high-performance programme led by visiting Danish coaches.

He said this long-term investment aligns with the Association’s goal to upgrade the Botswana International from a Future Series — an entry-level event — to an International Series in the near future.