Fête de la Musique ’23 a Resounding Success

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Alliance Française of Gaborone, in collaboration with Orange Botswana, Orange Botswana Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim and AGS, hosted a successful music festival featuring Batswana artists and DJ Bertango from France for the 41st anniversary of the Fête de la Musique.

The venue was the new Alliance Française on 23 September 2023 at the Village, Gaborone where entrance was for free

The event saw a diverse mix of talented performers take to the stage in front of a huge audience. The attendees found the atmosphere remarkable, with many of them saying so afterwards.

Increased recognition

Up-and-coming musicians such as Gabopatwe, Ayanda, Blue Condition, Kethamile, and MarioOnTheSax were appreciative of the increased recognition and exposure that the event provided them.

Renowned local entertainers such as The Fleek Band, Hydro Molefe, Savannah, and DJ Macxwabana appreciated the warm welcome that they received.

Moreover, DJ Bertango from France was grateful for the acclamation he received from the people of Botswana when he performed his exotic sounds of techno house, EDM, and Afro house.

Affordable provisions

Overall, every performer was grateful for the platform given to them to display their musical talents.

The event also attracted dozens of creative entrepreneurs of food and beverages who offered affordable provisions to the attendees. Other stalls that offered local arts and crafts and received considerable attention as they showcased their products and services to potential customers and investors.

With Fête de la Musique 2023 being the first event to have been hosted at the new premises of Alliance Française de Gaborone at the Village, it brought a lively introduction to the type of experiences that are anticipated to be regularly happening there.

It was an emphatic demonstration that the AFG is more than just a school; it also offers memorable experiences of diverse cultural and social activities for all to enjoy.

The livestreaming of the event was sponsored by Maitisong in partnership with AWIL College, a film school in Botswana.