Botswana’s Palesa Molefe Joined the Panel of Judges for Miss World America 

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the star of former Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe, continues to shine, the comely and confident beauty was recently in the United States as a judge for Miss World America.

Decked out in a Delayna Scott dress, Palesa stood out as she sat among other judges at the glamorous ceremony held at Meydenbauer Theatre in Bellevue, Washington last week, bringing her expertise to the panel as a Miss World national titleholder.

“It was such an amazing opportunity to listen to the passionate young women and be a part of the panel that gets to select the next reigning queen of Miss World America,” the former queen posted on her socials.

Mental health activist

Palesa has established her profile as a creative and mental health activist, amassing a huge following in those realms. She is the founder and director of non-profit organisation that works to power communities through mental health and the creative arts.

Palesa sits on the board of the “Woman’s Guild in Film,” which is an organisation that advances the rights and opportunities for women in film.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska and queens from other countries also graced the auspicious event of unearthing and crowning the new queen.

Former Miss World America, Shree Saini, highlighted the strong bond among beauty queens and their commitment to maintaining friendships within the circle of pageant winners.

Victoria DiSorbo crowned

Said Saini: “I deeply value relationships and want to keep honouring our friendships. This is the highest number of national winners ever to be present at a Miss World America national pageant.”

Meanwhile, Victoria DiSorbo was crowned the new Miss World America 2023-24 and will represent her nation at the 71st Miss World 2023 at India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, India. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, will crown her successor at the end of the grand finale on Saturday 16 December 2023.