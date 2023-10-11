FNBB Foundation Makes Generous Handover to Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre 

The gift comprises essential upgrades to the rehabilitation centre aimed at improving the quality of life for its residents

On 7 October 2023, a heartwarming event unfolded at the Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre in Ramotswa, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of the differently-abled individuals it serves.

The occasion was a handover ceremony orchestrated by the FNBB Foundation, an organisation dedicated to making a positive difference in Botswana’s communities.

The guest speakers and attendees included notable figures such as Gosego Mmenyane, the Executive Director of Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre; Myra Sekgororoane, FNBB Foundation Trust Chairperson; Jennifer Makgabenyana, Director Commercial FNBB; Eric Simon from the Regional Education Office; Lefoko Moagi, the Member of Parliament for Ramotswa; and Moffat Louis, Executive Director of the Botswana Council of Disabilities.

Well-equipped playground

The focal point of this event was the generous donation made by the FNBB Foundation amounting to P481,918.80. This contribution materialised in the form of essential upgrades to the rehabilitation centre aimed at improving the quality of life for its residents.

These enhancements included installation of a well-equipped playground with a shade, chess tables, a mini-football ground, access paving, a tuckshop, and provision of projectors and computers/monitors for classrooms.

In a heartfelt speech, Gosego Mmenyane expressed her profound gratitude to FNBB for their unwavering support over the years. She emphasised how the technology upgrades would significantly benefit the students of Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre, opening new avenues for their education and personal development.

Meaningful impact

The Chairperson of FNBB Foundation Trust, Myra Sekgororoane, shed light on the organisation’s commitment to key focus areas, among them social welfare, education, and youth empowerment. She noted that this partnership exemplifies their dedication to making a meaningful impact in these domains.

Jennifer Makgabenyana, Director Commercial FNBB, said these initiatives would go a long way in enhancing the centre’s efforts to create a better and safer environment for people with disabilities. The upgrades not only improve expertise, she added, but also align with the standards required for the well-being and accessibility of differently-abled learners.

The MP for Ramotswa, Lefoko Moagi, commended the generous donations and highlighted the importance of the technology upgrades for the learners.

He encouraged Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre to maximise the potential of its 3.5-hectare land by initiating projects and even exploring the possibility of digging a borehole to maintain the beautiful landscaping generously provided by the FNBB Foundation.

A brighter future

The handover event marked a significant milestone in the journey of Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre. Significantly, the benevolence of FNBB Foundation not only enhances the physical infrastructure but also opens doors to a brighter future for the differently-abled people who call the centre their home.

It is a shining example of how partnerships and philanthropy can make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.