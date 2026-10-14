Five Countries, One Runway

From tiny trendsetters to Africa’s next fashion heavyweights, Fashion Without Borders Botswana is betting on more than beautiful clothes. With 22 designers, five countries and a Tshepo Jeans masterclass, the real question is whether African fashion can turn cultural swagger into sustainable business.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forget the runway fluff. Fashion Without Borders Botswana 2026 wants to talk business — and make sure the clothes have something to say.

Taking place at The Grand Palm Hotel from 15–17 October, the three-day event will bring together 22 designers from Botswana, Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and South Africa under the theme “Sustainable Fashion Blueprint”. The ambition is to connect African creativity with commercial opportunity without losing the cultural identity stitched into every collection.

DENIM, DREAMS AND THE BUSINESS

The headline attraction is Tshepo Mohlala, founder of South African label TSHEPO Jeans. His journey from making his first pair of jeans to building a fashion brand offers emerging designers a case study in turning creative vision into a viable business.

According to Fashion Without Borders Africa co-founder Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso, the brand’s philosophy aligns with this year’s theme.

“TSHEPO places emphasis on creating clothing that is designed to last, with denim serving as a medium through which stories of identity, heritage and personal expression are communicated,” she said.

Mohlala will headline the 15 October Fashion Unpacked Masterclass, which will explore branding, craftsmanship, sustainability and the realities of building a fashion business capable of competing beyond its home market.

For Bakwena-Kabisoso, the stakes extend well beyond the clothes. “Fashion Without Borders Africa believes that fashion is an important part of the wider creative economy and has the potential to create sustainable opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs.”

Manufacturing, modelling, photography, beauty, media, marketing and retail all form part of that equation. The runway may grab the attention, but the wider fashion ecosystem is where opportunities for employment and enterprise can grow.

LITTLE MODELS, BIG AMBITIONS

The next generation will also have its moment. A children’s fashion masterclass on 16 October will introduce young participants to the industry before the Kiddies Fashion Showcase, featuring 11 designers, takes centre stage that evening.

The main fashion showcase follows on 17 October, with another 11 designers presenting their collections. Both events aim to connect creatives with audiences, industry stakeholders and potential partners.

As Bakwena-Kabisoso explains, the goal is to do more than put clothes on display: “Fashion Without Borders Africa remains committed to developing platforms that do more than showcase clothing we create opportunities, build networks and provide African creatives with a space to tell their stories and grow their businesses.”

EVENT DETAILS: Fashion Without Borders Botswana 2026 runs from 15–17 October at The Grand Palm Hotel, Gaborone. Kiddies showcase tickets cost P500; main showcase tickets cost P500 standard and P1,000 VIP via TICKITO. Masterclass enquiries: efigyproductions@gmail.com.