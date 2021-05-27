Five Roses and Protea Hotel celebrate Int’l Tea Day

Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water

Celebration aimed at raising awareness on the importance of tea in fighting poverty and hunger

The event was also about dimensions of wellness

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

To mark the International Tea Day that fealls on May 21 every year, Five Roses and tea enthusiast Oratile Kefitlhile partnered with Protea Hotel by Marriot Masa Square and ushered in the winter season by hosting a tea party this past week.

The first of its kind tea celebration hosted at the hotel at the Gaborone CBD, was aimed at paying homage to the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. On the day patrons were spoiled for choice between a fresh pot of gourmet ice tea and piping hot brews that were paired with freshly made scones and a themed dessert platter.

The International Tea Day, which is recognized by the United Nations, promotes and fosters collective actions to implement activities in favour of sustainable production and consumption of tea, as well as raise awareness of the importance of tea in fighting hunger and poverty.

Said Five Roses’ Sales Operations Manager, Andre Van Wyk: “Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water. While May 21 may seem like an arbitrary date chosen by the United Nations, the significance of celebrating in May is that tea productions begin in May in most tea-producing countries.

“The day is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of tea in fighting poverty and hunger. Tea is known for its relaxing and therapeutic benefits and as the month of May also is Mental Health Awareness Month. What better way to de-stress than with this millennia old delicacy.”

While the Five Roses brand is well known for its original tea flavour, over the years it brewed up success by innovating and experimenting with new flavours. With over 14 varieties of tea showcased at the tea party, the beverage was undoubtedly everyone’s cup of tea. The exhibition featured exotic blends such as Puree Peppermint, Chai, Mixed Berries, Pure Chamomile, Passion Fruit and Ruby Orange tea that revitalized guest’s senses.

The tea party boasted an array of local sponsors and partners, including White Label Fragrances, Nako Time Pieces and Phollala Events. The celebration also featured conversations around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s careers, entrepreneurship and dimensions of wellness.

Said digital content creator and influencer, Tumi Nthutang: “We had thought that COVID-19 would be a two-month long situation at the most and that we should soon be back to life as we know it. When that did not happen, we were forced to adapt and find ways doing what we do. Our type of work talks about brands, attending events and taking videos and it was difficult to even collaborate with a brand that was still figuring out how to operate during this pandemic.”

This was Protea Hotel’s first event in over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The hotel continues to strive towards redefining the hospitality experience in Botswana despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. Tables were strategically placed with guests sitting six feet apart and masks worn to enter and during portions of the programme.

“We are thrilled to have been part of the first International Tea Day celebrated in Botswana and to host some of our esteemed guests,” said the General Manager of Protea Hotel, Hayden Bowl. “The previous year was challenging for us all and not many can say it was their cup of tea. But as Protea Hotel, we are taking the first steps towards creating new positive memories.”