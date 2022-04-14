Flames of MTN Bushfire to billow in May

2020 tickets are valid for the 2022 festival

CNN, BBC hail festival as one of Africa’s best

The MTN Bushfire Festival is reigniting the fire with their first full in-person festival in two years. Slated for 27-29 May 2029, the festival will take place at the Malkerns Valley in Eswatini.

Winner of the Best Responsible Event Award at the African Responsible Tourism Awards in 2017, MTN Bushfire has also been hailed by CNN as one of the “7 African Music Festivals You Really Have To See” and listed by the BBC as a “Top African Festival.”

This uniquely African, yet globally infused, festival entertains thousands of people in an atmosphere of tolerance and passionate commitment to music, the arts and the environment.

Tickets are now available for purchase through the MTN Bushfire website. As one of the COVID-19 safety protocols, festivalgoers will be required to provide valid proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the festival grounds. This is a requirement for all ages eligible for vaccination and a valid ticket alone will not be enough to gain entry.

Said the event organiser: “MTN Bushfire has taken this decision in conjunction with its partners as it is the best way to ensure the health and safety of festival goers, artists, festival staff and local communities. The festival’s commitment to the creative sector, as well as to the broader Eswatini community, is an integral element of the Bring Your Fire mandate to create positive social change.”

MTN Bushfire 2022 will be an exciting chance to reconnect with the music and arts of Africa, as well as with fellow Fire Starters in a spirit of joy and celebration.

Holders of 2020 tickets are assured that their tickets are valid for the 2022 festival and will be honoured. All 2020 ticket holders will need to register their ticket options for this year. The registration link can be found on the tickets page of the MTN Bushfire website.