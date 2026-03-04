From Ballot To Big Screen

Self-funded and youth-driven, Botswana’s most important political transition gets the documentary treatment it deserved — proof that owning the lens is part of owning the future

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At the BTV Auditorium last week, the crowd didn’t just watch a film — they watched themselves becoming history. 58 Years Later: Voices of Today Botswana is the only documentary to capture the country’s seismic 2024 power shift in real time, turning campaign dust, late-night strategy talks and youth anxiety into cinema.

It’s politics without the podium filter, democracy in close-up.

A LABOUR OF LOVE

Produced by award-winning documentary photographer and filmmaker Kefilwe Fifi Monosi and co-directed with Ras Mutabaruka and Robert Asimba, the project was shot during the most uncertain, electric months of the election with no funding and no safety net.

Monosi calls it “a labour of love,” recalling how the team “dug out from our empty pockets” to make sure the story existed at all, driven by a conviction that filmmaking is civic duty.

“We have the responsibility to tell our own stories and realities because if we don’t no one will ever tell them the way they deserve to be told,” she said.

“I hope the film moves, challenges and inspires viewers.”

THE ONLY CAMERA IN THE STORM

While pundits debated and timelines scrolled, this crew embedded itself in the emotional architecture of change. The film follows three young, politically diverse candidates under 40, capturing the tension between hope and exhaustion as they campaigned for a future they might not get to govern.

For a country long branded Africa’s model democracy, the end of nearly six decades of single-party rule plays like a quiet revolution: orderly, constitutional and deeply personal.

PAN-AFRICAN, HOMEGROWN

Part of the Voices of Today series, the film links Botswana to youth political awakenings in Sierra Leone and Ghana. Mutabaruka admits he was once told “nothing ever changed, its boring” in Botswana politically — until the vote proved otherwise.

“Botswana is a model for democracy we had a screening in Kenya and people were so moved and they felt that politics in Botswana is different from the rest of the world,” he said.

CINEMA AS CIVIC SPACE

With public screenings rolling out across early March, the film becomes more than a documentary — it’s a mobile town hall, sparking conversations on governance, participation and what comes after victory.

Funding is still scarce, but the impact is already loud: dialogue, reflection, ownership.

