Automated Cameras Replace Traffic Cops 

Cameras, radar and laser devices can now issue fines, flag vehicles and trigger court action, all without a police officer present, as government activates new automated traffic enforcement regulations

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government has operationalised sweeping new traffic enforcement measures through Statutory Instrument No. 23 of 2026, bringing into force the Road Traffic (Detecting Devices) Regulations, 2026 under the Road Traffic Act.

The new framework empowers technology to detect, record and prosecute traffic offences without a police officer physically present at the scene.

Under the regulations, the police are now authorised to deploy automated cameras, radar, laser devices and CCTV systems to monitor compliance on Botswana’s roads.

An “automated detecting device” is defined as technology capable of independently detecting, recording and reporting offences. These devices can capture static images or video footage of speeding vehicles, red-light violations, invalid or obscured number plates, illegal bus lane usage and failure to obey road markings.

The move marks a significant shift from traditional roadside enforcement to continuous, technology-driven monitoring.

NOTICE WITHIN 30 DAYS

Once an offence is detected, the registered vehicle owner must be served with a Notice of Infringement within 30 days.

The notice is required to state the date, time and location of the offence, the applicable fine include an image clearly depicting the vehicle involved.

Motorists will then have just 14 days to respond — either by paying the fine in full, electing to challenge the matter in court, or nominating the actual driver if someone else was behind the wheel at the time.

Failure to respond within the stipulated period may result in a court summons.

VEHICLES CAN BE FLAGGED

Non-payment of fines carries further consequences. Vehicles may be flagged under the Road Traffic (Flagging) Regulations, potentially complicating licence renewals and other transactions with transport authorities.

The regulations create a tighter enforcement loop, linking offence detection directly to administrative penalties.

FOREIGN-REGISTERED VEHICLES FACE STRICTER MEASURES

Drivers can be served with infringement notices at border posts or anywhere within Botswana and will be required to pay fines immediately before departure. Authorities are empowered to detain vehicles until payment is made, effectively preventing offenders from exiting the country without settling outstanding penalties.

While the system operates automatically, the regulations provide limited safeguards. Motorists have the right to request access to video footage of the alleged offence. Drivers will also not be presumed liable if they were yielding to an emergency vehicle or acting during a life-threatening emergency at the time of the alleged violation.

However, enforcement will operate continuously, significantly reducing the traditional discretion exercised by traffic officers during roadside stops.

DATA AND DEVICE OVERSIGHT

In response to potential concerns over privacy and evidentiary integrity, the Director of Transport is now mandated to develop strict operational procedures governing data deletion, device testing, certification and maintenance. The oversight provisions are intended to ensure that automated detecting devices are properly calibrated and that recorded evidence meets legal standards in court.