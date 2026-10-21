From Runway to Real Opportunity

Three designers are heading to Durban for a Mr Price internship, but Fashion Without Borders Botswana is making a bigger statement: local creativity deserves investment, industry access and a future beyond the runway.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The local fashion scene is dressing for more than the cameras. At Fashion Without Borders Botswana 2026, the real prize was not just runway glory, but a possible ticket into the industry’s inner workings.

Three designers — Botswana’s Tru’D and Isago Ntle Designs, alongside South Africa’s Prima Clothing — secured three-month internships with Mr Price Group in Durban, turning catwalk ambition into a practical career opportunity.

THE RUNWAY IS JUST THE START

Tru’D brought leather and linen together in a collection rooted in Botswana’s heritage, while Isago Ntle Designs added its voice to a showcase built around African creativity. Prima Clothing earned its internship through the exclusive Kiddies Fashion Showcase.

For Fashion Without Borders Africa co-founder Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso, the mission goes beyond putting local labels in the spotlight.

“This means we are proudly supporting local, its always about the passion for us,” she said, urging audiences to take designers’ work seriously rather than dismissing fashion as entertainment.

The ambition is to grow the platform and create more opportunities for designers to develop their craft, connect with industry and build sustainable businesses.

STYLE WITH A BUSINESS PLAN

Under the theme “Sustainable Fashion Blueprint”, the Gaborone showcase brought together 22 designers from Botswana, Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng called for stronger partnerships between the creative community, educational institutions and the private sector, highlighting fashion’s potential to generate jobs across design, manufacturing, modelling, media and retail.

South African denim label TSHEPO Jeans founder Tshepo Mohlala also headlined the Fashion Unpacked Masterclass, sharing a focus on entrepreneurship, branding, sustainability and building globally relevant African businesses. A separate kiddies masterclass encouraged young participants to explore their creative and entrepreneurial potential.

MORE THAN A PRETTY PICTURE

The programme also widened fashion’s cultural reach. A breast cancer awareness runway walk featuring personalities including Kagiso De Klerk placed solidarity and early detection in the spotlight, while a new hair showcase with the Makeover Place celebrated braiding and hairstyling.

But the internships may prove the most consequential statement of all. In an industry where applause does not automatically translate into income, access to practical experience can help turn creative talent into a viable livelihood.

Botswana’s designers have had their runway moment. Now comes the bigger challenge: making sure the opportunities keep coming.