Two Books, One Healthcare Mission

Hospital shortages, overwhelmed wards and the AI revolution demand more than good intentions. Botswana healthcare leader Dr Ivan Moses Kgetse has two new books aimed at helping those running the system make better decisions under pressure.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Hospitals do not run on good intentions alone. They need systems that work, decisions that stick and people who can keep their heads when everything is under pressure. Enter Dr Ivan Moses Kgetse, a Botswana healthcare leader betting that two practical books can help bring more order to the chaos.

Self-published under his Dare To Lead Better brand, Running Hospitals That Work and AI Powered Healthcare Leadership tackle two challenges facing modern healthcare: making hospital operations more reliable and navigating technology without losing the human touch.

LESS CHAOS, SAFER CARE

At 184 pages, Running Hospitals That Work draws on Kgetse’s experience as a hospital superintendent to offer practical guidance on patient safety, governance, staffing, resource management and accountability.

“I was inspired to write Running Hospitals That Work by the daily reality of hospital leaders who must protect patients and guide teams even when staff, time, space and supplies are limited,” Kgetse told Time Out.

The book offers checklists, dashboards, meeting structures and decision-making tools designed to help leaders identify risks, clarify responsibilities and follow through. In Botswana, where medicine shortages, overcrowded wards and staffing pressures remain concerns, its focus on everyday hospital management is particularly relevant.

AI WITHOUT LOSING THE HUMAN TOUCH

Kgetse’s second book, AI Powered Healthcare Leadership, turns to technology. The 141-page guide targets healthcare managers, administrators and frontline leaders looking to use artificial intelligence in planning, communication, reporting and service delivery.

“I was inspired by the rapid arrival of AI in healthcare and the uncertainty many leaders feel about where to begin,” he said.

Featuring more than 100 ready-to-use prompts, alongside case studies and templates, the book explores how AI can support healthcare teams while keeping privacy, safety and accountability in view.

“This book was written to make AI practical, responsible and accessible, so healthcare leaders can use it to save time and improve decisions without compromising human judgement, patient privacy or accountability,” Kgetse said.

Both books are scheduled for official launches in November 2026. Running Hospitals That Work costs P220 in print, while AI Powered Healthcare Leadership costs P170. Both are available through the author on +267 73 133 153, with Kindle editions on Amazon.

The bigger question is whether practical guidance can translate into meaningful change. Books cannot supply missing medicines or recruit nurses, but they can offer leaders tools to make the resources they have work better.