Gaborone Hosts National Arts Festival

Thousands gathered in Gaborone for the first leg of the National Arts Festival, celebrating creativity, cultural expression, and grassroots talent

GAZETTE REPORTER

The National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB) successfully hosted the Gaborone edition of the 2025 National Arts Festival from 5 July, drawing thousands of artists, performers, and art lovers under the theme “Recognising our cultural diversity and celebrating the freedom of our expressions.”

Three venues, five constituencies

Events took place across Rainbow High School Hall, Maitisong Theatre, and Joy City Park, featuring artists from Gaborone North, Gaborone South, Gaborone Central, Bonnington South, and Bonnington North constituencies. The festival presented a wide range of performances including traditional song and dance, poetry, drama, comedy, polka, and more.

A platform for expression

“This year’s festival is a celebration of identity, community, and creativity,” said NACB Acting CEO Otsetswe Koboyankwe. “We saw incredible talent emerge from all corners of Gaborone, and we are proud to be an organisation that uplifts the arts at grassroots level.” She added that the festival plays a key role in cultural preservation, youth empowerment, cultural tourism, and national storytelling.

Standout performances

Among the highlights was the Amateur Polka Dance Group, who won first place in Gaborone North with an energetic performance rooted in polka tradition. In the Clap and Tap category, Dineo Tsa Tumelo and Soul Redeemers took top honours in their respective constituencies with soulful renditions grounded in spiritual heritage.

National rollout continues

The festival will continue its rollout to other constituencies across Botswana over the next five weeks before culminating in regional festivals and the National Carnival. NACB has reiterated its commitment to supporting local artists and ensuring that they remain the key beneficiaries of the initiative.