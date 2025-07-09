Tebogo Eyes Peak Performance Ahead

Botswana’s sprint star reflects on his 19.76s run to win the half-lap race at Eugene in the US and says there’s more to come

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Reigning Olympic 200-metre champion Letsile Tebogo is confident that his season is only just gathering pace after clocking 19.76s to win the half-lap race at the Eugene Diamond League meet in the United States at the weekend.

The 21-year-old told international reporters that a new emphasis on gym work is already paying off.

“I believe I will be much stronger in each and every step of the way because we have introduced gym sessions,” he said. “Before I was using natural strength and now gym has started and I am happy with what it’s doing for us.”

Hamstring strain

Tebogo described the Eugene performance as encouraging, particularly because he missed several weeks of training earlier in the year. “After putting that kind of performance, people should get worried about what I might do in the future,” he added.

The sprinter revealed that his interrupted build-up was caused by a Grade 2 hamstring strain – an injury he has battled more than once.

“It’s a recurring injury, so we had to make sure that we handled it better this time around,” he said. “It was quite a heavy journey and it wasn’t easy. Injuries frustrate me but I have learned to handle them as I grow.”

Despite the lay-off, Tebogo believes the 19.76s run is “the tip of the iceberg,” suggesting that he did not need to force the pace to achieve it. “I just need to get in the race, roll and do my best,” he said.

“There’s still plenty in the tank”

With the World Athletics Championships on the horizon, the Botswana record-holder sees ample room for improvement. “There’s still plenty in the tank that I can offer,” he noted, hinting that another 200m outing will provide a clearer gauge of his form.

“This was just to say, okay, I am back now – because they had written me off and said I was not coming back again.”

Tebogo is expected to compete in at least one more Diamond League meeting before the global championships where he will attempt to reclaim the world 200m title he first won in 2023.