Gantsi Show to go on without Makhadzi

Organisers say they may sue “if push comes to shove”

SA’s Limpopo star is simultaneously booked for UK, Canada tour

Revellers, organisers await statement from Open Mic Productions

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After finding themselves in a double booking saga of South African artist Makhadzi last week, organisers of the upcoming Gantsi Invasion music show say they have decided to go on with the show without the presence of the award winning Limpopo star while discussions with her management continue.

It emerged last week that Makhadzi was booked for a tour of the United Kingdom and Canada in the same month as the Gantsi event, leaving local promoters in the lurch.

Gantsi Invasion is slated for 30 July 30 at Koketso Farm in Gantsi.

“We are the ones who noticed the double booking and reached out to Makhadzi’s management and learned of change of management and that the UK booking came before ours,” said the promoter of Gantsi Invasion, Moxx Gaolape..

“While looking for a way forward, there was a suggestion that we postpone. But we can’t because our event is targeting the Gantsi Agric Show that is happening around the same time. There are a lot of artists to consider for the lineup and we will be doing just that.”

Although Makhadzi has enjoyed success in her recent tours of Botswana, the talented artiste had never performed in the desert town of Gantsi where people are agog about the sensational star.

However, Makhadzi’s gig guide shows that she is booked to perform at the Ottawa African Festival in Canada on 16 and 23 July. She will then proceed to Birmingham, UK where she is booked to perform at the JAMAFRO on 30 July, the same time as the Gantsi date.

According to Gaolape, they are in talks with the Open Mic stable to find alternative artists and to resolve the matter as amicably as possible. The promoter said they have asked for a joint public statement addressing the double booking issue and awaiting a response.

“We are not thinking of suing anyone at present, but when you involve an artist who is paid a lot of money such as Makhadzi, you engage a lawyer to advise and we will sue if we have to because we paid a deposit for the booking of Makhadzi and Master KG. But for those who bought tickets just to see Makhadzi, we have a refund policy that you can use and Master KG will be available for the show.”

Gantsi Invasion was introduced after identifying a gap in the entertainment market after the annual Gantsi Agriculture Show. The organisers decided to introduce the event for the entertainment of people who usually book at tourism facilities during the agric show. Among Botswana’s big names, the participation of Hey Nyena, T.H.A.B.O, Scavenger and Rragwe Tinana has so far been confirmed.

Said one of the organisers, Tlhatlego Setima: “We are also scouting for artists around the Gantsi area for the show. People from all walks of life come to Gantsi for the agric show, which is synonymous with the meat consumption culture of Batswana. We decided to put music and meat together for people coming to our district.”

Accommodation is already fully booked in Gantsi and the event team is currently securing farms for camping sites for revellers.