GIVE DJ SKI MOLOSI HIS FLOWERS

Star-studded tribute show in the pipeline for the iconic producer

Proceeds to go to legendary DJ

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In recognition of his contribution of founding the house music movement in southern Africa, legendary David Molosi, better known as DJ Ski or Skizo, will be honoured at a tribute show organised by Legends of the Ol’Skool.

Slated for 30 June at Cresta President Hotel in Gaborone, the event will be supported by other music legends like South Africa’s kwaito icon, Thebe with deejays Choto, Trax, Sly Kyle, Khenzo, Kellz, Strongtivity, Dolphus, Mr P, Jeff, Robbie Rob and Ramz.

“Every year we make sure that we pick one of our music legends and appreciate them while they are still alive,” co-founder of Legends of the Ol’Skool, Nigel Motlogelwa, told Time Out. “This is Skizo’s turn.”

“He is to be truly honoured by this gesture. It is not for profit-making for participating artists because all proceeds will be given to DJ Skizo. It’s a tribute show where all the performing artists will be contributing for free to support our iconic artist.”

Born David Molosi, Skizo’s music career started in 1989 with a United States release with a group called Stylz. He was taught to spin records by the iconic Sam “The Man” Burns and Mandrill in Washington DC and soon started the house music movement in southern Africa with the likes of Oskido, Christos and the late Ian Sigola. Skizo took to radio airwaves at RB and Yarona FM before becoming a producer and artist at Kalawa Jazzme stable in 1998.

DJ Ski produced for South African artists Alaska, Bongo Maffin, BOP, Trompies, Keith and Thompson, to name just a few. His instrumental “Strawberry Goom-Goom” was also licensed to Trompies, giving birth to one of South Africa’s icon music groups Magasman.

The iconic producer has released five albums with Kalawa, namely Skizo, Limited Edition, Encore, The Skizo Project and House 360. Respected for his skill at naturally blending Afro styles with house music, Skizo collaborated with the likes of Thebe, who will perform at his appreciation party, as well Mdu Masilela, Zonke Dikana, Lulu Dikana, DJ Fresh, Micks, Uhuru, Pex Africah, Spikiri, Mahoota and Lady X, among many others.

Said Motlogelwa: “Skizo will not be performing at his appreciation party but he continues to make music. He has contributed immensely to the music industry and we would like to see his music career growing further because he paved the way for this generation of artists.”

Tickets are available at the President Hotel and Webtickets for a cover charge of P200. “We will be celebrating a music legend every year,” said a co-founder of Legends of the Ol’Skool, Carl Lediretse.

“These shows run on sponsorships from companies and private individuals who wish to support the cause. We encourage everyone to come out and support so we raise enough funds for the iconic Skizo. A report will be issued to show how much was made at the end of the show.”