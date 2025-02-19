Govt Pledges Millions for Local Content

The Cinematography Act of 1972 is being amended as MoSA reviews a tender that will allocate P16 million to 25 companies for the purchase of local content. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

With the government set to table the Cinematography Bill in July, the long-overdue overhaul of Botswana’s film industry is finally taking shape.

The Bill – which is a review of the Cinematography Act of 1972 that outlaws the filming of even innocuous establishments – is currently undergoing reconstruction with input from industry stakeholders to modernise regulations last amended in 1971.

The Minister of Sports and Arts (MoSA), Jacob Kelebeng, has assured filmmakers that the Bill will not only set clear guidelines for the industry but will also provide a framework to elevate Botswana’s presence in the global film market.

People-centric

“When I arrived at MoSA, the Cinematography Bill was already on the table, but I took it back to the people in the industry so they could reconstruct it,” he said in a Btv interview recently, emphasising the ministry’s commitment to inclusive policymaking. “We believe people need to take part in what affects them.”

The film sector, which has operated for decades under outdated legislation, is now set to have much-needed clarity and enjoy support. Beyond legislation, MoSA is actively investing in the film industry through the government-owned platform, NOW TV.

Kelebeng said the ministry has reviewed a tender that will allocate P16 million to 25 companies for the purchase of local content. This is part of a broader plan to inject P100 million annually into local productions, positioning Botswana as a competitive player in the film industry.

Embassies and companies

“We are going to grow the film industry since we now have NOW TV, for which we are going to buy content,” Kelebeng said. “Our aim is to expose Botswana’s stories to the world so that our filmmakers can access international markets.”

To ensure the sustainability of this investment, MoSA has initiated stakeholder engagements with embassies and private companies. By fostering partnerships beyond government funding, the ministry seeks to build a thriving film economy that extends beyond national borders.

With the passing of the Cinematography Bill into law and a substantial financial commitment to content creation due, Botswana’s film industry is on the verge of a transformation that could finally see it claim its space in the global cinematic landscape.