Creative Sector Applauds Budget, Demands Execution

Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

Delivered by Minister of Finance Ndaba Gaolathe recently, the 2025/2026 Budget Speech has been met with cautious optimism in Botswana’s creative sector.

With about P500 million allocated to the Ministry of Sports and Arts (MOSA) according to Minister Jacob Kelebeng, some industry key players see potential for growth but stress that implementation will determine success.

The Vice Chairman of the Creative and Media Sector at Business Botswana, Kabelo Rapinyana, has welcomed the National Fund of Funds, calling it a critical move towards financial accessibility for creatives.

A milestone

Speaking in an interview, he emphasised that the recognition of the creative industry as an economic driver is a milestone, given its potential in job creation, cultural export and innovation.

However, Rapinyana urged the government to go beyond allocation and focus on fair procurement processes, digital economy monetisation, and infrastructure investment.

“If the government follows through on its promises, particularly in funding accessibility, infrastructure development, digital economy support, and fair procurement, Botswana’s creative industry can become a major contributor to economic growth and national identity,” he said.

A shift in government mindset

Celebrated creative and author Dr Lame Pusetso echoed this sentiment, highlighting the government’s newfound appreciation of the creative sector. She expressed hope that this would correct past inequalities in resource distribution.

“Talent export has always been a challenge, as Botswana was not part of monetisation platforms like YouTube,” she noted. “Now, hearing that work is being done towards this means a lot for both emerging and established artists.”

She believes creatives can play a role in tackling unemployment and boosting the economy, but only if resources are properly allocated and promises are kept.

A national strategy still missing

But inspite of these positive strides, Creative Ecosystems Developer Tumelo Bogatsu has cautioned that Botswana still lacks a comprehensive national strategy for the creative and cultural industries.

In his view, there is no clear roadmap on development, what its priorities are, capacity building and a creative knowledge base.

As Botswana takes a bold step towards recognising creativity as an economic pillar, the real challenge lies in execution. The creative industry is ready to contribute but the government must ensure that its commitments translate into tangible action.