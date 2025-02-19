“Family Album” Brings History to Life

What begins as a search for family roots with photographer Samara Pearce embarking on a deeply personal journey from London to Ukraine – the homeland of her great-grandfather – transforms into an exploration of untold stories of endurance through the Holodomor famine of 1932-33 and Ukraine’s current war with Russia

GAZETTE REPORTER

Alliance Française Gaborone will host an evening of cinema, reflection, and powerful storytelling featuring an exclusive screening of Family Album at 6.30pm on 21 February 2025.

This thought-provoking film will be followed by a live Q&A with Samara Pearce, the film’s main heroine, who will engage with the audience on the film’s themes of survival, history, and resistance.

Visual archive

Family Album follows photographer Samara Pearce as she embarks on a deeply personal journey from London to Ukraine, the homeland of her great-grandfather.

What begins as a search for family roots transforms into an exploration of untold stories of endurance, capturing the voices of those who lived through both the Holodomor famine of 1932-33 and Ukraine’s current war with Russia.

Through powerful photographs and interviews, Pearce builds a visual archive of resilience, documenting how the echoes of the past continue to shape the present. The film’s emotional depth highlights the fragility of memory and the importance of storytelling in preserving history.

Painful relevance

Angelique Saverino of Alliance Française emphasised the film’s relevance today in a statement. “History has a way of repeating itself,” she wrote, “but stories of resilience ensure it is never forgotten.

“The Holodomor was a devastating chapter in Ukraine’s past – one that still holds painful relevance today. As Ukraine continues to resist Russia’s war, remembering the past is more important than ever.”

The screening of Family Album at Alliance Française Gaborone offers an opportunity for audiences to engage in meaningful dialogue about the role of history, art, and personal storytelling in understanding global struggles.

With Samara Pearce present to share her journey, the evening promises to be an unforgettable encounter with history, memory, and the power of resilience.