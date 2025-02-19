Gastronomy Night with Chefs Ednah and Unami 

The delectation of home-cooked meals, the boldness of indigenous flavours, and the elegance of fine dining will be bought to Gabs by Women in Tourism Botswana all in one evening

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Beginning at 6pm on 29 March 2025, Gaborone will witness a groundbreaking celebration of Botswana’s rich culinary heritage as Gastronomy Night unfolds at Phase 4.

Featuring the dynamic duo of Chef Ednah Rosen and Chef Nami Makali, this event will be more than just a feast but a story of culture, innovation, and empowerment told through food.

Gastronomy Night is the brainchild of Boki Mathape, founder of Women in Tourism Botswana, which is a movement dedicated to empowering women in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Culinary tourism

Recognising the global rise of culinary tourism, this initiative highlights the intersection of food, tradition and economic opportunity.

“Culinary tourism is more than just exploring new flavours; it fosters meaningful connections, cultural exchange, and economic opportunities.

“By blending tradition with innovation, we create a more inclusive and dynamic culinary industry that evolves while staying true to its roots,” said Chef Ednah in an interview.

Indigenous flavours

In celebration of International Women’s Month, Chefs Ednah and Nami will join forces to craft a six-course tasting menu, a culinary journey inspired by Botswana’s landscapes, traditions and untold food stories.

“Every dish tells a story – whether it’s a childhood memory, a tribute to forgotten ingredients, or a celebration of local farmers,” said Chef Ednah.

“We want our guests to experience the warmth of home-cooked meals, the boldness of indigenous flavours, and the elegance of fine dining, all in one evening.”

Morula kernels

The chefs have meticulously sourced Botswana’s finest indigenous ingredients, elevating them with modern culinary techniques.

The menu will feature overlooked gems such as maphutshe, morula, mabele, and morogo, proving that traditional food can take centre stage in fine dining.

One of the standout dishes is Chef Ednah’s signature starter of smashed sweet potato, blue cheese, and morula kernels on sorghum blinis, drizzled with rooibos syrup.

Tradition and innovation

“This dish is the perfect balance of tradition and innovation,” she said. “By preparing sorghum with a blinis technique, I bridge heritage with contemporary gastronomy.”

Gastronomy Night isn’t just about taste but an immersive journey. Every element, from plating and presentation to ambiance and background music, is carefully curated to heighten the dining experience.

More than just food

“Dining is about more than just food,” said Chef Ednah. “It’s the way a dish is unveiled, the music playing in the background, the atmosphere around the table.

“Every element works together to transport guests into a different world, where every bite is a moment of discovery.”

With limited tickets available at P500, this exclusive experience promises to be a culinary masterpiece. Tickets can be purchased at Nam Nati Restaurant at the Gaborone CBD.