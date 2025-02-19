Photo Finish Likely As FNB Premiership Enters New Era Of Competition 

With 39 points, Township Rollers are breathing down the neck of Tafic FC just a point away at 40 with defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy (37) in hot pursuit of the two

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

For years, the Botswana Premier League struggled under financial strain, leading to dwindling competition and waning fan engagement.

However, the injection of sponsorship from First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has revitalised the league, leading to one of the most fiercely contested seasons in recent history. With just a few points separating the top seven teams, analysts predict a dramatic finish as teams fight for the championship and continental football.

Leading the standings after 20 weeks is Tafic FC with 40 points, closely followed by Township Rollers (39) and defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy (37), who remain unbeaten but have drawn 10 of their 19 games.

Unpredictable race

Gaborone United (36), Sua Flamingoes (35), Morupule Wanderers (33), and Mochudi Centre Chiefs (31) are all within touching distance of the top league honours, creating an unpredictable race for the title.

Citie Keagakwa, a football analyst, believes the league’s competitiveness is no coincidence. “The FNBB sponsorship came at the right time, following years of financial struggles in the league,” he said.

“Everyone has their eyes on a lucrative prize now,” he said. “Jwaneng Galaxy may not have lost a game, but the gulf in class has been bridged. Even relegation-threatened Chadibe FC has taken points off them.”

Passionate fan bases

Jwaneng Galaxy’s failure to turn draws into wins has left them trailing Tafic and Rollers, despite their reputation as a powerhouse in local football. The surprise package of the season has been Tafic FC, a team that has showcased resilience and consistency to climb to the summit.

Beyond the title race, the resurgence of traditional giants such as Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Extension Gunners has added another layer of excitement to the league. Both clubs boast passionate fan bases that have long yearned for top-flight success.

Their return to prominence has reinvigorated the atmosphere at stadia across the country. “The return of Chiefs and Gunners is crucial to the league’s growth,” Keagakwa noted. “These are two crowd-pulling teams with demanding supporters, and their presence alone elevates the competition.”

Plane to Morocco

Another factor driving the intensity of this season is Botswana’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). With Morocco 2025 on the horizon, players across the league are fighting to impress the national team selectors.

“Everyone wants to be on that plane to Morocco,” Keagakwa emphasised. “No one is resting on their laurels.”

Jimmy George, another football analyst, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the unpredictability of this season’s title race. “We’re witnessing one of the best runs of the league in a very long time,” he said.

“About seven teams have a genuine chance of winning it, and they are all playing beautiful football,” George said. “Even the top four is interesting, with teams interchanging at the top of the table. We might witness a photo finish.”

Thrilling conclusion

However, as the league grows, so do expectations. George emphasised the need for improved refereeing and fixture scheduling to maintain momentum.

“The refereeing must measure up,” he said. “The league is competitive, and small mistakes could determine who wins the title.”

With the final stretch of the season approaching, the FNB Premiership is poised for a thrilling conclusion. Whether it’s Tafic maintaining their lead, Rollers reclaiming dominance, or Galaxy mounting a late charge, Botswana football fans are in for an unforgettable campaign.