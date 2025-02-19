BAA Aims For Hosting 2026 World Athletics Relays

Considering the facilities and other infrastructure already in place and what more can be done in the time till then, it should not be difficult for the country that produces some of the world’s finest athletes to convince World Athletics that it merits selection, thus feeding two birds with one seed to elevate the profile of the nation on its 60th anniversary of independence. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports

With Botswana’s 60th Independence anniversary in 2026 approaching, the country is taking a bold step onto the global athletics stage.

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has officially entered the race to host the 2026 World Athletics Relays, a move that, if successful, will make Botswana the first Southern African nation to stage the prestigious event.

BAA’s bid submission date is 21 February 2025, and a delegation from the World Athletics Bid Committee will visit Botswana beginning thence to 23 February 2025 to assess the country’s ability to host the event.

Ready to deliver

According to BAA Vice President for Administration, Oabona Theetso, Botswana is ready to deliver a world-class competition.

“Botswana has competed in the World Relays for years and now the time has come for us to be the hosts,” he said in an interview. “We have the facilities, the infrastructure, and a government committed to promoting sports tourism.”

The government has made it clear that developing sports tourism is a priority and regards major international events as a way to boost the economy, create jobs, and showcase the country’s sporting excellence.

A national milestone

“Hosting the World Relays would not just be about sports – it would be a national milestone, aligning with our 60th Independence celebrations,” Theetso noted.

The event would bring thousands of visitors to Botswana, driving business for hotels, restaurants, taxis and other local enterprises while giving the world a glimpse into a country that has produced some of Africa’s top sprinters.

“For others to see where the likes of Letsile Tebogo are coming from, this would be the perfect opportunity,” Theetso added.

Support systems

One of the biggest factors in any successful bid is infrastructure, and Theetso is confident that Botswana has what it takes. “You just need a stadium and a warm-up facility, and we already have that,” he said.

“Beyond that, we have the necessary support systems – hotels, malls, private hospitals, and a transport network that can handle the influx of international visitors.”

Botswana’s National Stadium in Gaborone has previously hosted high-profile continental athletics events, demonstrating its ability to accommodate major competitions.

Emergency services

In addition, the bid committee will evaluate aspects such as training venues and support facilities for athletes, medical and emergency services for teams and officials, and security measures to ensure a safe and successful event.

Securing corporate sponsorship is often a challenge for sporting events, but Theetso is confident that Botswana’s bid will attract strong financial backing. “Sponsors wouldn’t be a problem,” he said. “They will want to be associated with a historic event like this.”

Both local and international major brands would see the 2026 World Relays as a unique marketing opportunity, aligning their businesses with a globally recognised event.

Top-tier athletics destination

The World Athletics Relays is one of the most important track and field events outside the Olympic Games and World Championships. It serves as a key qualification event for the Olympics, attracting the best relay teams from around the world.

By hosting the event, Botswana would gain global recognition as a top-tier athletics destination, provide local athletes with home-ground advantage in qualification for major events, and strengthen its case for hosting future international sports competitions.

With the bid process underway, Botswana’s ability to convince World Athletics that it can successfully stage the event will be crucial. The visit by the evaluation committee in February 2025 will play a decisive role in the final selection.

Lasting legacy

If successful, Botswana will join an elite list of nations that have hosted the World Relays, including the United States, the Bahamas and Poland.

“This is about more than just hosting an event – it’s about leaving a lasting legacy for our country and inspiring future generations,” Theetso noted.