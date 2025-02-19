Mompe’s Historic Election to African Cycling Committee a Milestone for Botswana 

The Botswana Cycling Association has described her election as a breakthrough moment that will have a lasting effect on cycling in the country

GAZETTE REPORTER

Game Mompe has made history as the first Motswana elected to the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Management Committee.

Her appointment at the ongoing CAC Elective Congress in Cairo, Egypt is being hailed as a major achievement for Botswana’s cycling community and women in sports leadership.

The Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) has described Mompe’s election as a breakthrough moment that will have a lasting effect on cycling in the country.

Incredible potential

“We congratulate Game on this achievement and celebrate the footprint that this win extends to Botswana,” said the president of the BCA, Kagiso Potongwane.

“At a time when the world of sports prioritises women’s participation in key decision-making positions, as BCA, we are most honoured that one of our own has demonstrated the incredible potential and competency that women administrators bring to the fore in global sports.”

Mompe has been a dedicated force in cycling administration and Botswana sports in general, earning recognition beyond national borders.

New opportunities

Her election to the CAC Management Committee is expected to create new opportunities for Botswana’s cyclists and strengthen the country’s position in the sport.

Potongwane expressed confidence that her role in the continental body will bring positive change.

“We are confident that Game’s involvement at the continental level of cycling will improve the overall development of cycling in Botswana,” he said. “This win is most deserved.”

For Botswana, this is not just about cycling – it is a statement about the country’s growing influence in international sports governance.