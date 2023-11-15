Han C the Biggest Winner at the YAMAs ’23

“Sebinki” hitmaker donates P10K to his fellow nominees

Dramaboi inducted into Hall of Fame

Co-host Pearl Thusi does the disappearing act

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Music artist Hanceford Magapatona, better known as Han C, emerged the biggest winner at the just-ended Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) hosted at the Molapo Piazza in Gaborone.

The songbird bagged three awards, namely the People’s Choice Artist of the Year, Best Male and Best Pop for his hit song “Sebinki.”

He is undoubtedly one of the country’s best vocalists, having consistently dished out major hits over the years.

Fifth time in a row

“I promised myself that if I win the Artist of the Year again, I will donate P10,000 to my fellow nominees,” he said, beside himself with joy. “I have won this award for the fifth time in a row this year.”

For this year’s Hall of Fame announcement, the youthful radio station organised a special performance by KTM Choir and Rockafella to pay tribute to the legendary rap and motswako artist, Dramaboi.

The late artist was recognised for being a lyrical maestro and cultural icon whose legacy will resound for generations to come. Dramaboi was a storyteller who wove tales of love, struggle and triumph that resonated with his music fans.

Dramaboi’s mother

“Even though he is no longer with us, he is still my son who has left a mark of his musical journey and will forever remain in our hearts,” said Dramaboi’s mother in a touching acceptance speech after receiving the posthumous award at the ceremony.

KTM Choir bagged the Diamond award while media personality and corporate MC, Jazelle Kebakile, was awarded the Icon of the Year title.

The awards ceremony had its fair share of controversy when South African actress and co-host of the YAMAs, Pearl Thusi, went awol after appearing for the first 10 minutes of the show.

Bewildering “Kedibone”

Most patrons did not recognise the shortcomings of the event until the star guest went online to call herself “Kedibone” (I have seen it all) and went on to share that she would never tell the full story but people should know that she had seen it all.

Co-host of the awards and Yarona FM Drive Time host, DJ Sway, had to host the show solo after Thusi allegedly ditched the event because she did not have a ‘proper’ room to change her outfits in.

The radio station had not responded to the ‘disappearing act’ of Thusi at awards show.

SIDEBAR

Winners

Song of the Year – DJ Ngwazi & Master KG Uthando

People’s Choice Artist of the Year – Han C

Producer of the Year – Fella on the Beat

Diamond Award – KTM Choir

Best Male Artist – Han C

Best Female Artist – Kayso the Enigma “Cherrybomb”

Best Hip-Hop Artist – KX Legit

Hall of Fame – Dramaboi

Icon of the Year – Jazelle Kebakile

Best Social Media – Mdu Tha Party

Best DJ – FME DJs

Best Dance Single – Amantle Brown and De General “Go Monate”

Best Amapiano Artist – DJ Ngwazi & Master KG “Uthando”

Best R&B Single – Danxelle “Distance”

Best Pop Artist – Han C “Sebinki”

Best Collabo – Da Qutness ft Tefo Bright, Benny Hotkeys and Dramaboi

Best Newcomer – KX Legit