Da Rosa’s First Test Tomorrow 

The Zebras take on Mozambique in what will be the new coach’s inaugural assignment

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s senior national men’s team, The Zebras, are set to clash with Mozambique at 3pm at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown tomorrow.

This encounter marks a pivotal moment on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams vying for supremacy in the Qualifiers Group G stage.

Under the newly appointed head coach, Didier Gomes da Rosa, The Zebras are ready to stamp their authority on the pitch.

Da Rosa’s wealth of experience

Considered a seasoned strategist, da Rosa brings a wealth of experience to the team to guide them through the challenging qualification process.

Assisting him in this endeavour are the dynamic duo of Kaelo Kaelo and Pontsho Moloi, who step into the roles of assistant coaches with a shared vision of success for Botswana.

Entrusted with the crucial role of goalkeeper coach, Motswadi Motswadi will play a pivotal contribution in fortifying The Zebras’ defence will come to fore whenever a slippery striker breaks through the backline.

Peak fitness

Meanwhile, the team’s physical trainer Tshephang Mokaila has been working on elevating the wild horses to peak fitness levels to add what defines Botswana’s approach to the beautiful game.

The Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, which is regarded as a veritable talisman for the men’s national football team, is set to witness an electrifying clash as The Zebras seek to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.

The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await the kickoff, hoping to witness their national team showcase skill, determination and the unyielding spirit that is synonymous with Botswana’s footballing identity.

New leadership

This being the first game under the stewardship of the new head coach, the match against Mozambique is viewed as a litmus test for The Zebras’ resilience and adaptability under new leadership.

The Group G stage promises fierce competition, and every goal scored or defended will carry immense weight in determining the fate of Botswana’s World Cup aspirations.

Looking ahead, The Zebras are scheduled to face Guinea at the same stadium on 21st November, adding another layer of complexity to their qualifying journey.

The USA, Canada and Mexico

As the team prepares for these challenges, the entire nation rallies behind the wild horses, eager to witness history in the making and to celebrate the triumphs that lie ahead.

Other teams in Group G are Algeria, Uganda and Somalia.

Following a decision by FIFA to increase the number of teams to compete at the 2026 World Cup that will be staged in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Africa’s slots increased from four to six, resulting in a total of nine qualifier groups with six teams in each group.

The qualifiers are being played from November 2023 to November 2025.