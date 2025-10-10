Han C’s Global Rhythm

Fresh from performing in Leeds for Botswana’s independence celebrations, multi-award-winning artist Han C returned home to host his annual Mahalapye Spring Festival. He spoke about his growing international footprint, his loyal fans and how he keeps Botswana’s sound alive on the global stage

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Han C had no difficulty connecting with the crowd when he performed at the independence celebrations at the English city of Leeds in the UK recently.

“It was mostly Batswana, so it felt like home,” he told Time Out. “They sang along word for word, and it reminded me how much they still support our music even from afar.”

Homegrown success

Barely hours after landing in Gaborone, Han C went straight to host the Mahalapye Spring Festival — an event he describes as one of the biggest in the town’s calendar.

“The turnout this time around was so overwhelming that people suggested we move to a bigger venue,” he said, reflecting on the festival’s growth and community spirit.

Championing the Botswana sound

Despite his expanding global presence, Han C says balance is key. “I treat my craft as a business,” he said. “It is work. But I also make sure I have fun. I’m blessed to do something I love.”

The Pepetletsa hitmaker believes the international stage is vital for cultural exchange and growth. “Performing outside exposes us to new markets,” he asserted. “I always make sure to showcase other Batswana artists so they can be discovered too.”