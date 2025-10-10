Kgosi Khama’s Two-Party Ties 

Questions persist over whether Khama holds dual membership in both the BPF and the BDP

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Questions have emerged regarding whether Kgosi Khama IV of BaNgwato did relinquish his political affiliation with the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) upon assuming his traditional leadership role in Serowe a few months ago or if he holds dual status as both a politician and a traditional leader.

The issue has sparked public debate and scrutiny, particularly following a recent declaration by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) that it has reversed its earlier termination of his membership.

Inappropriate

Upon being contacted, Kgosi Khama said it would be inappropriate for him to discuss any party membership while performing his duties as Kgosikgolo of the BaNgwato.

“Because I am performing the functions of Kgosikgolo in the GaMaNgwato tribal administration, it would be inappropriate for me to publicly discuss or disclose my membership of any political party,” he said.

Similarly, the president of BPF, Mephato Reatile, declined to comment, saying discussing the matter could “soil bogosi”.

Policy rift

The situation has raised questions about the intersection of political activism and traditional leadership in Botswana. Khama IV officially left the BDP in May 2019 following a deepening policy rift with his successor, then president Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He had previously handpicked Masisi as his successor but their relationship soured over various issues, among them Khama’s alleged demand for Masisi to appoint Khama’s younger brother, Tshekedi, vice president.

This fallout culminated in Khama’s expulsion from the BDP, marking a significant political shift in Botswana’s leadership landscape.

Newly formed BPF

In the aftermath of his departure from the BDP, Khama joined the newly formed BPF. He actively campaigned for the BPF in the 2019 general elections, which resulted in the party securing three seats in the Serowe area.

