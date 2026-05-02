How To Hack ACCES 2026

ACCES isn’t just a stage, it’s a deal room with a sound system. African artists are being schooled on how to show up, stand out, and turn a performance into a passport

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: talent alone won’t get you onto the ACCES stage. Not in 2026. Not in an industry that now treats music like both art and enterprise.

At a recent virtual briefing hosted by Music In Africa alongside industry insiders like Eddy Mihigo, the message was clear—if you want in, you need more than vibes. You need strategy.

DON’T FUMBLE THE BASICS

Before the lights, the crowd, the moment—there’s a profile form.

And apparently, that’s where many artists lose the plot.

Coordinator and programmer of leading pan-African music trade event ACCES, Claire Metais didn’t sugarcoat it: incomplete profiles and applications are killing dreams before they even load.

“We receive many applications and the technicalities that may cause a missed opportunity is usually because of an incomplete profile by the artists.”

PLAY THE ROOM, NOT JUST THE STAGE

According to Industry leader, Sakhele Mzalazala, ACCES is a chessboard.

Panels. Workshops. Networking sessions. These aren’t side events, they’re the real show.

“Ask smart questions. Be visible, but professional. Follow up after sessions,” he advised.

Because in this game, who sees you matters just as much as who hears you.

TWO MINUTES TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE

When you finally hit that stage, forget the full set fantasy. You’re being judged almost instantly.

“Your showcase is your live audition… the first two minutes matter most,” Mzalazala said.

A tight, rehearsed set. A killer opening. A presence that screams book me. That’s the difference between applause and opportunity.

He said: “YOU ARE NOT JUST PERFORMING, YOU ARE PRESENTING A BUSINESS.”

THE REAL WORK STARTS AFTER

You stepped off stage. Now what?

Follow up within 48–72 hours. Send the email. Drop the link. Remind them who you are.

Because a handshake means nothing if it doesn’t turn into a deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

ACCES 2026, heading to Johannesburg this October, is more than a showcase, it’s a gateway. A place where African artists stop asking for attention and start commanding it.

As the local organiser of the session, Mihigo put it, this is about preparation meeting opportunity.

The rest? That’s on you.