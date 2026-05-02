What to Expect at Women Evolve 

Women Evolve 2026 isn’t just serving looks, it’s serving blueprints, bold moves, and a masterclass in turning ambition into income

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

On May 9, the rooftop at Game City Rooftop won’t just glow, it will command attention. Welcome to Women Evolve 2026, where the dress code says rosé, but the agenda screams results.

Founded by Boineelo Palai, this year’s edition leans all the way into its theme—Women in Business & Leadership—with a promise that feels almost defiant in today’s “pretty but pointless” event culture: substance first, aesthetics second.

THE ROSÉ AFFAIR, REDEFINED

Yes, it’s pink. But don’t get it twisted.

The “Shades of Pink” concept isn’t about soft life escapism, it’s about power coded in elegance. “It reflects both elegance and strength… women confidently taking up space,” Palai explained to Time Out.

THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS

The lineup reads like a power grid of influence. From Pokello Nare to Nizenande Machi, and Botswana’s own heavyweights like Tebelelo Seretse and Kgomotso Ratlhaga.

She said: “We curated a lineup of women who are actively trailblazing across business, corporate leadership, and national leadership spaces, women whose work and impact speak for themselves.”

But this isn’t about selfies with success, it’s about access to it.

Panels will dig into funding gaps, business structuring, and growth positioning. The kind of conversations that don’t trend but change bank balances.

MORE THAN MOTIVATION

If you’re expecting vague inspiration and soft affirmations, you’re in the wrong room.

Women Evolve is obsessed with outcomes: businesses launched, revenue streams expanded, collaborations secured. Attendees walk in with ideas and leave with strategy and, crucially, contacts.

“Every session is curated with intention… practical frameworks, insights, and tools attendees can apply immediately.”

INCLUSIVITY, BUT ELEVATED

A rooftop venue might suggest exclusivity, but the organisers are playing a longer game. Early bird tickets, sponsorship-backed access, and a mix of students, entrepreneurs, and executives aim to blur the usual class lines.

Plus, the newly launched Her Blueprint Podcast ensures the conversation doesn’t end when the rosé runs dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Come for the aesthetic. Stay for the strategy.

Because beneath the soft pink glow lies something far more potent: a room full of women not just dreaming but executing.