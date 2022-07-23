Immerse yourself in Setswana Culture

Gogo La Setso Cultural Event to unleash Segaba treasures that is synonymous with traditional folklore artist Ratsie Setlhako

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the month of July-the 30th, draws to a close Karibu Gardens a stone throw away from Metsimotlhabe will come to life with the deep rhythm and soulful beat of the Gogo La Setso Cultural event. The festival celebrates Botswana culture; treating culture enthusiasts to a taste of Setswana teas in variations, singing folklore and enjoying performances by local traditional artists and poets.

“The event is dubbed Gogo La Setso which translates Tswana epistemology of trying to find meaning and origins of our culture,” event organizer Kgotso Tshenyego told Time Out.

Inspired by a love for Setswana

“I was inspired solely by my love for Setswana and background. I have hosted a lot of culture related shows and I have advocated through my undergraduate research where I was working on the place of our indigenous systems in the global world. Having being exposed to such knowledge has really triggered more interest in our culture and ultimately hosting the show.”

A dive into Tswana culture

Gogo la Setso Cultural event is also set to unleash the hidden segaba-a typically Tswana violin popularly resembled by the Mokgware born Ratsie Setlhako. The cultural event takes into cognizance the need to teach people about the myths and facts attached to the single stringed instrument (Segaba) widely considered as the African zither.

Said Tshenyego: “I have confirmed with the performing artists who will be announced soon. Unleashing the segaba treasure we have a youthful artist by the name of Sua Pan who plays the instrument and also makes traditional music instruments using animal skin.”