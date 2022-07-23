Revolutionising Mental Health

GAZETTE REPORTER

Stepping Stones International (SSI) in partnership with UNICEF, USAID and Botswana-Baylor Children’s Clinical Centre of Excellence, Digital Natives officially launched their new mobile application dubbed ‘Youth Spot’ last week in Gaborone.

Stepping Stones International Executive Director, Lisa Jamu said: “Our changing world integrates technology into every aspect of life including health, business and social life. SSI and our partners wanted to create a ‘spot’ where youth could access articles, monitor their mental health, participate in social chats and reflect on their lifestyle.”

Innovation for the youth

“As a consortium through the Youth Spot mobile app, we are actively contributing to SDG goals 3, 4 and 9 which promote good health and wellbeing, quality education as well as fostering inclusion through innovation for the betterment of the young people of Botswana. We look forward to working with various government ministries to roll out Youth Spot to the nation.”

The revolutionary app is one of the first of its kind in Botswana and engages young people between the ages of 12-24 years. It was developed by youth from Digital Natives and a youth advisory committee. “Youth Spot” motivates young people to research and read articles, gauging their curiosity about careers and business.

Expanding to rural areas

Acting PS at the Ministry of Communication, Knowledge and Technology, Kekgonne Baipoledi emphasised the importance of expanding the internet and reaching rural areas so that young people can be connected. Baipoledi noted that the youth application is in line with the ministry’s strategy to bring knowledge to the youth by using communication and technology.

A refreshing app

Miss Botswana 2021 Palesa Molefe said: “In my phone I have many apps for various functions to help me in my everyday life, but I realised I didn’t have an app for my mental health; and yet, mental health is a very essential and critical part of our wellbeing.”

“Most of the time we make terrible decisions because we are unaware of what we are feeling but if you have something that guides you emotionally like that app, you are able to make sound decisions to manage your emotions and your everyday life.”

The Youth Spot is available for download from the following link: app.steppingstonesintl.org as well as on android platforms and will soon be available for iOS users.