In Conversation With IB Kamara

From London’s fashion elite to Africa’s creative future, IB Kamara is holding on to his roots, challenging creative gatekeeping and reimagining success as something the whole circle can share.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

IB Kamara has dressed global culture in some of its most striking visual statements. But behind the fashion covers, luxury labels and international recognition is a creative who refuses to leave his African identity at the door. In Gaborone, the acclaimed image-maker made one thing clear: getting into the room is one thing; making space for others is another.

FINDING HIS OWN VOICE

Born in Sierra Leone, raised in The Gambia and based in London, Kamara has worked across fashion, photography and film, served as editor-in-chief of Dazed from 2021 to 2025 and taken the creative reins at Off-White.

His journey, however, began with uncertainty. His parents had other plans for him, but his fascination with visual expression proved impossible to ignore.

“I found my voice when i moved to London and i knew that i could only be a creative,” he said during a conversation with Banana Club founder Tanlume Enyatseng at the Economic Inclusion Forum 2026.

His African identity remains central to his work, even as he navigates Western creative institutions.

“Being an African makes me a stronger creative in the west because i always bring a different perspective,” he said.

THERE IS NO ROOM FOR GATEKEEPING

For Kamara, representation should not end with one Black creative making it into an exclusive space. The real win is when more voices get through.

“It is extremely boring to be the only black person in a space,” he said, arguing that creatives should move beyond scarcity thinking and recognise the value of building together.

His message resonates in Botswana, where international recognition can sometimes overshadow the work of artists creating at home. For Kamara, African creativity deserves to be celebrated on its own terms, not validated exclusively by foreign approval.

SUCCESS IS A GROUP PROJECT

Forget the glossy industry version of success. Kamara’s measure is much more personal.

“Success to me is when me and my circle or friends are all able to afford to go on holiday because we all have jobs,” he said.

It is a grounded vision with economic consequences. The forum also examined access to capital, ownership, opportunity and digital platforms, asking how African creatives can benefit financially from the culture they create.

For Kamara, the future is not simply about being seen by the world. It is about building an industry where more people can make a living, own their work and rise together.

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