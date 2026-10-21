BOMME Takes Aim at Heartbreak

Forget the roses and sweet nothings. BOMME’s new Afro-jazz single, Jwa Pelo, tackles romantic limbo, broken promises and men who keep women waiting for commitment.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Love can be sweet, but when promises pile up and commitment never comes, romance can turn sour. Celebrated Afro-jazz duo BOMME, comprising vocalists Punah Gabasiane and Nono Siile, confronts this uncomfortable reality in Jwa Pelo, a new single about heartbreak and the emotional cost of unfulfilled promises.

Released on 16 October, the track brings together the duo’s decades of musical experience and the production talents of DJ Enton and DJ Chrispin of local record label Chambers Music.

LOVE ON HOLD

The song’s full expression, bosetlhogo jwa pelo, translates to the brutality of the heart. It explores the emotional toll of relationships in which men leave women waiting indefinitely for marriage proposals and a commitment that may never materialise.

“This new one talks about how men break women’s hearts in romantic relationships,” Siile told Time Out.

For the vocalist, prolonged uncertainty can be as hurtful as outright rejection. The song speaks to women who remain invested in relationships while waiting for partners to make their intentions clear.

“It’s relatable to most women,” she said, adding that she believes the kind of love people experienced in the past has become harder to find.

OLD-SCHOOL SOUL, FRESH COLLABORATION

Jwa Pelo builds on BOMME’s previous collaboration, Re Tsetswe Jalo, while pairing the duo’s established Afro-jazz sound with the production expertise of Chambers Music. Gabasiane and Siile have more than 25 years of experience in the music industry, while DJ Enton brings a decade of experience and DJ Chrispin two decades.

The collaboration reflects a meeting of musical generations, with the producers helping shape the duo’s exploration of heartbreak through a contemporary Afro-jazz sound.

BOMME’s year has also included the Chairman’s Award at the Botswana Music Awards, recognising the duo’s contribution to the local music industry.

With Jwa Pelo, however, the focus shifts from accolades to the realities of love: the weight of broken promises, the frustration of waiting and the need for honesty in relationships. Its message is simple: commitment matters, and leaving someone in emotional limbo has consequences.

The single is available on streaming platforms.